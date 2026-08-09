Gallery: Day 2 of Opinion Festival 2026 brings EU and media debates
Since 2013, Opinion Festival has brought people from different communities and walks of life, from politics to business, together in Paide on the second weekend of August to discuss pressing issues in Estonian society.
The second day's program included discussions on topics ranging from entrepreneurship in the age of AI and international responsibility in the context of Ukraine to young people who have dropped out of the education system.
--
Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski