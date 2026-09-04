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Video: Heavy rain overwhelms Pärnu sewer system, causes street flooding

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Photo: Kristi Raidla/ERR
Rainwater‑flooded Pärnu city center.
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During the past night, parts of Estonia saw heavy rainfall — in Pärnu County 95 mm of rain had fallen by 8 a.m. The intense downpour overloaded Pärnu's sewer system and has caused flooding.

The Pärnu city government wrote around 8:30 a.m. that the very large amount of rain in recent hours has heavily strained the sewer system, which is operating at full capacity.

"Unfortunately, both stormwater drainage and sewer services are disrupted, and in many places roads are difficult to pass due to water accumulation," the city noted.

The city government asks drivers to be cautious and avoid flooded road sections. The city and service providers are working to resolve the situation.

"The situation is indeed difficult," the city's post said.

The Weather Service reported that on Friday morning, more than 80 mm of rain had been measured in Pärnu and its surrounding areas in some places.

Meteorologist Kairo Kiitsak reported that as of 9:20 a.m., an exceptionally large amount of rain had fallen in Pärnu and its surrounding areas. Rainfall totals exceeded 100 mm, and in some places passed the 120 mm mark.

Heavy rainfall will continue during the day, especially in southwestern, central and eastern Estonia.

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