news

Estonian Road Administration raising speed limit on divided highways ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The summer-season speed limit does not yet apply on all divided highways, the Road Administration cautioned.
The summer-season speed limit does not yet apply on all divided highways, the Road Administration cautioned. Source: ERR
News

Starting Friday, the Estonian Road Administration is raising the speed limit on divided highways to 110 km/h. On undivided highways, the allowed top speed is 90 km/h year-round.

The total length of roads this year where a speed of 110 km/h is allowed is 135 kilometers. A total of 15 kilometers have a speed limit of 100 km/h, the Estonian Road Administration specifies.

The newly installed electronic traffic signs along the Tallinn-Ääsmäe section of Tallinn-Pärnu Highway are in place, but not yet connected, which means that the speed limit will be indicated by the usual standard signs.

The Estonian Road Administration said on Friday that the increased speed limit does not yet apply to all of Estonia's divided highways and depends on road conditions. As the weather in April can still be unsettled, drivers have to take into account the weather and road conditions and adapt their speed accordingly, the Estonian Road Administration pointed out.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

road administrationspeed limit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Internal Security Annual Review
Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10:10

Mihkelson: Dubai Expo participation precondition for new mission in UAE

12.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel deep enough for ferries

12.04

Government discussing budget strategy this week

12.04

Ratas: Estonia doesn't have to be directly concerned by tensions in Syria

12.04

Estonian Defence League to have four territorial defense districts

12.04

IRL raises over €54,000, Reform under €900 in donations in first quarter

11.04

Driver of van that broke through ice killing four was heavily drunk

11.04

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

BUSINESS
08:55

Paper: State needs to find €130 million to achieve balanced budget

12.04

Analyst: No signs of overheating in Estonian economy

12.04

Tallinn transport company CEO Enno Tamm to step down

12.04

Government approves bill exempting specialists from immigration quota

12.04

Bank of Estonia: Sustained economic success demands investment

12.04

Estonian alcohol producers: Sales on Latvian border double in first quarter

11.04

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

11.04

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Outgoing Reform chairman Hanno Pevkur, Kaja Kallas, Kristen Michal.

Reform Party gearing up for general meeting and internal elections

Tomorrow Saturday the opposition Reform Party is holding a general meeting to elect a new leadership as well as its first chairwoman. Some 700 delegates are expected to invest outgoing Estonian MEP Kaja Kallas (Reform/ALDE) as the party's new leader, and to pick 16 out of 27 candidates to lead Reform into the campaign for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:02

30 years since Estonian Popular Front was founded

17:21

TS Laevad may rent sixth vessel in next few weeks

16:35

Two new cases of measles diagnosed in Estonia

16:06

Study: Desynchronization of Baltic grid crucial due to geopolitical aspects

15:15

Estonian Road Administration raising speed limit on divided highways

14:24

1,150 babies born in Estonia in March

13:32

HKScan, trade union reach agreement on wage terms

12:38

Estonia's e-service maintenance underfunded, needs extra €60 million yearly

11:35

Russia's EuroChem to build €65 million ammonia terminal at Sillamäe

10:51

Reform Party gearing up for general meeting and internal elections

10:10

Mihkelson: Dubai Expo participation precondition for new mission in UAE

09:27

Narva college director: Russian influence attempts not very successful

08:55

Paper: State needs to find €130 million to achieve balanced budget

12.04

Analyst: No signs of overheating in Estonian economy

12.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel deep enough for ferries

12.04

Government discussing budget strategy this week

12.04

Ratas: Estonia doesn't have to be directly concerned by tensions in Syria

12.04

Tallinn transport company CEO Enno Tamm to step down

12.04

Government approves bill exempting specialists from immigration quota

12.04

Bank of Estonia: Sustained economic success demands investment

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: