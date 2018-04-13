Estonian Road Administration raising speed limit on divided highways

Starting Friday, the Estonian Road Administration is raising the speed limit on divided highways to 110 km/h. On undivided highways, the allowed top speed is 90 km/h year-round.

The total length of roads this year where a speed of 110 km/h is allowed is 135 kilometers. A total of 15 kilometers have a speed limit of 100 km/h, the Estonian Road Administration specifies.

The newly installed electronic traffic signs along the Tallinn-Ääsmäe section of Tallinn-Pärnu Highway are in place, but not yet connected, which means that the speed limit will be indicated by the usual standard signs.

The Estonian Road Administration said on Friday that the increased speed limit does not yet apply to all of Estonia's divided highways and depends on road conditions. As the weather in April can still be unsettled, drivers have to take into account the weather and road conditions and adapt their speed accordingly, the Estonian Road Administration pointed out.