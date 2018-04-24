Australia's first pop-up embassy opened in Tallinn

news

Australia opened its first pop-up embassy in Tallinn on Monday. April 23, 2018.
Australia opened its first pop-up embassy in Tallinn on Monday. April 23, 2018. Source: (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Australia's first pop-up embassy, where an ambassador is present on a short-term basis as needed rather than full time, was opened in the Estonian capital of Tallinn on Monday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) and Australian Ambassador to Estonia Kerin Ann Burns Ayyalaraju attended the opening, while Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop joined th event via Skype, according to a ministry press release.

"Estonia and Australia are great friends and partners who share common values," Mikser said. "I am very pleased that Australia has decided to open its first so-called pop-up embassy here in Tallinn. This step takes our already constructive cooperation to a new level." He added that Estonia's innovative environment and development of e-services certainly played a role in Australia's decision.

"We will follow the work of the pop-up embassy in Tallinn with keen interest," Mikser said, noting that the experience was a new one for both sides. "I am convinced that such an innovative approach will be successful and increase Australia's visibility in Estonia and the entire region."

The Estonian minister expressed hope that Australia's example will encourage other countries to develop similar forms of cooperation in Estonia as well.

Australia to join CCD COE

In her opening remarks, Bishop also announced via Skype that Australia has decided to join the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE).

"We welcome Australia's decision," Mikser said, adding that Estonia sees great potential for broader cooperation in the ICT field.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

