Tallinn police arrest Iraqi national suspected of rape

In the early hours of Sunday morning, investigators of the Sexual Crimes Unit of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) North Prefecture arrested a 35-year-old Iraqi national as a suspect in the rape of a 23-year-old Finnish citizen in Tallinn.

A court took the suspect into custody on Monday, spokespeople for the North Prefecture told BNS.

According to the information gathered by the police to date, the man is suspected of committing a sexual offense in the area of Raua Street in Tallinn in the early morning hours of April 14.

The victim did not require medical attention.

The arrested suspect is an Iraqi national staying in Estonia on a residence permit.

Reimo Raivet, head of the North Prefecture's Sexual Crimes Unit, described the case as exceptional.

"We began the identification of the potential perpetrator of this act based on existing information right away," said Raivet, who is leading the investigation. "In the early hours of April 22, we arrested the man in an entertainment establishment in Tallinn. A security company employee was of great help in locating and arresting the man."

According to Raivet, it is very seldom that the police are faced with a case of rape on the street, in which the victim and the perpetrator do not know one another. "It is important for us that the police are notified of each sexual crime or attack that is sexual in nature, so that we can check this information, respond swiftly and immediately start tracking down the possible attacker," he said.

An investigation has been launched on the basis of the article of the Penal Code regarding rape.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

EKRE chairman Mart Helme speaking at the party congress in Tallinn on Saturday. April 21, 2018.

Mart Helme re-elected EKRE chairman

A congress of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday re-elected incumbent Mart Helme as chairman of the opposition party.

