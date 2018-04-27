ETV+ to begin broadcasting on primary free-to-air network next year

The Ministry of Culture is to allocate €300,000 to Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) to fund the transfer of its Russian-language channel ETV+ to Estonia's primary free-to-air network, from which it will reach every home in the country.

Currently, ETV+ is broadcast over a free-to-air network with only 90 percent territorial coverage in Estonia, as a result of which approximately 80,000 Estonian residents are unable to watch the channel or the channel is broadcast in poor quality.

With the allocation of extra funding from the Ministry of Culture, however, ETV+ will begin broadcasting from Estonia's primary free-to-air network next year.

"Estonia must offer anyone interested the opportunity to watch a high-quality and independent Russian-language television channel for free," explained Minister of Culture Indrek Saar. "With the help of this additional funding, ETV+ will begin reaching every home [in the country] beginning next year, through which we will increase the reach of a single information space across Estonia."

The government reached an agreement regarding the allocation of the funds during state budget strategy talks. The next state budget strategy was approved by the government at its April 26 meeting.