news

Ekaterina Taklaja chosen as next editor-in-chief of ETV+ ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Ekaterina Taklaja is currently serving as managing editor of ERR's Russian-language online news portal.
Ekaterina Taklaja is currently serving as managing editor of ERR's Russian-language online news portal. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Board of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) has chosen Ekaterina Taklaja, the current managing editor of ERR's Russian-language online news portal, as the next editor-in-chief of ETV+, ERR's Russian-language TV channel. Taklaja will take over on 1 January 2019.

A public competition was held to find the next editor-in-chief for ETV+ which resulted in the submission of 30 applications. According to ERR board member Urmas Oru, all six candidates to make it to the final round were strong ones, making the final decision a difficult one.

"In Ekaterina's favour were a strong background in journalism as well as her successful experience at ERR, certainly," Oru said.

Taklaja considers her most important tasks to be the development of ETV+'s journalistic content as well as increasing the synergy between ERR's various Russian-language channels.

"ETV+ is home to Estonia's best Russian-language journalists, together with whom we can certainly further develop ETV+'s programme, making it even sharper and more current and, as a result, even more popular among the target audience," she said. "I will definitely contribute to developing synergy between ERR's various Russian-language channels in cooperation with rus.err.ee and Raadio 4."

Ekaterina Taklaja was born in St. Petersburg in 1973. She graduated cum laude from the Faculty of Philology at St. Petersburg State University, and has since continued her education at the International Management Institute of Saint Petersburg as well as Exeter University in the UK. She has worked in Russia as an expert on projects with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.

Taklaja has lived in Estonia since 2002, where she has worked as an English teacher at the Rocca al Mare School in Tallinn, editor for business daily Äripäev's Russian-language publications as well as at ERR. She speaks Estonian, Russian and English.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

etv+ekaterina taklaja


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
29.10

Three trains skip scheduled stop at Rahumäe Station due to bomb scare

29.10

National Defence Committee visiting Ukraine, Georgia

29.10

Family doctors want to keep patient rolls capped at 1,600

29.10

Estonia to switch to data-based decision-making

29.10

State Reform Foundation: Slash number of state officials in half

29.10

Weather: Black ice possible on roads Monday morning

28.10

Snowstorms leave thousands of households without electricity

28.10

MEP attacks interior minister over EU meeting non-attendance

Opinion
23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
29.10

Kaljulaid on Danske: Estonian, Danish supervisory authorities made mistakes

29.10

Survey: 40% of Estonian employers preparing to increase wages

28.10

Motorcycle star ordered to retract BLRT claims

26.10

Trade union dispute with state-owned ferry company may end up in court

26.10

Air Baltic starts Oslo and Stockholm routes on Sunday

25.10

Economic growth slows in first half of 2018

25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:03

Kontaveit loses in opening round of Elite Trophy tournament in China

15:41

Ekaterina Taklaja chosen as next editor-in-chief of ETV+

15:14

Eiki Nestor skeptical of Seeder's pension reform plan, Neivelt in favour Updated

14:21

Pro Patria proposes updates to second pension pillar Updated

13:53

Eesti Energia third quarter revenue up 26.7% to nearly €200 million

12:42

US Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson to visit Estonia this week

10:47

September retail turnover growth up 3% on year

09:44

Tartu proposes terminating pulp mill spatial plan

08:48

Estonia offers condolences following Indonesian plane crash

29.10

2019 Dance Festival hopefuls struggling to meet folk costume requirements

29.10

Decision on ending switching between summer, winter time postponed

29.10

Kaljulaid on Danske: Estonian, Danish supervisory authorities made mistakes

29.10

Three trains skip scheduled stop at Rahumäe Station due to bomb scare

29.10

National Defence Committee visiting Ukraine, Georgia

29.10

Survey: 40% of Estonian employers preparing to increase wages

29.10

Family doctors want to keep patient rolls capped at 1,600

29.10

Estonia to switch to data-based decision-making

29.10

State Reform Foundation: Slash number of state officials in half

29.10

Weather: Black ice possible on roads Monday morning

28.10

Snowstorms leave thousands of households without electricity

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: