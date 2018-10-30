Ekaterina Taklaja chosen as next editor-in-chief of ETV+

The Board of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) has chosen Ekaterina Taklaja, the current managing editor of ERR's Russian-language online news portal, as the next editor-in-chief of ETV+, ERR's Russian-language TV channel. Taklaja will take over on 1 January 2019.

A public competition was held to find the next editor-in-chief for ETV+ which resulted in the submission of 30 applications. According to ERR board member Urmas Oru, all six candidates to make it to the final round were strong ones, making the final decision a difficult one.

"In Ekaterina's favour were a strong background in journalism as well as her successful experience at ERR, certainly," Oru said.

Taklaja considers her most important tasks to be the development of ETV+'s journalistic content as well as increasing the synergy between ERR's various Russian-language channels.

"ETV+ is home to Estonia's best Russian-language journalists, together with whom we can certainly further develop ETV+'s programme, making it even sharper and more current and, as a result, even more popular among the target audience," she said. "I will definitely contribute to developing synergy between ERR's various Russian-language channels in cooperation with rus.err.ee and Raadio 4."

Ekaterina Taklaja was born in St. Petersburg in 1973. She graduated cum laude from the Faculty of Philology at St. Petersburg State University, and has since continued her education at the International Management Institute of Saint Petersburg as well as Exeter University in the UK. She has worked in Russia as an expert on projects with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank.

Taklaja has lived in Estonia since 2002, where she has worked as an English teacher at the Rocca al Mare School in Tallinn, editor for business daily Äripäev's Russian-language publications as well as at ERR. She speaks Estonian, Russian and English.

