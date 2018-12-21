news

Andrey Krashevskiy named new chief of ERR's Russian-language news portal ({{commentsTotal}})

news
Andrey Krashevskiy.
Andrey Krashevskiy. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

Andrey Krashevskiy has been chosen to take over Estonian Public Broadcasting's (ERR) Russian-language online news portal as of 1 January, replacing outgoing managing editor Ekaterina Taklaja.

Krashevskiy has worked as an editor for ERR's Russian-language news portal since 2015.

The portal needed a new managing editor as Taklaja will begin work as editor-and-chief of ETV+ next year.

According to Urmet Kook, head of ERR's online news, Krashevskiy was chosen in a very tight competition, where factors in his favour included a realistic understanding of the current state of ERR's Russian-language online news portal as well as a clear vision of the direction in which it could develop in the future.

"That is strong original content as well as close cooperation with ERR's other Russian-language channels," Mr Kook added.

"I am very honoured to take over as managing editor of rus.err.ee with this strong and professional team which has already achieved strong results in its work," Mr Krashevskiy said. "The portal will continue to strive in the name of improving the quality, efficacy and readership of the newsfeed by paying more attention to the opportunities multimedia provides."

"I am very happy to leave the portal in the capable hands of my good colleague," Ms Taklaja commented regarding her successor. "Andrey is someone with a broad mind and firm views. He is always thorough and analytical in his work, and I believe that his somewhat different emphases and fresh ideas will improve the diversity of the rus.err.ee portal's content and further increase our stably growing audience. I wish him good luck in his new position!"

Born on 30 March 1977, Andrey Krashevskiy graduated from Saint Petersburg State University in 2001 with a master's degree in international relations. From 2005-2006, he also continued his education in the master's level field of translation at the University of Tartu. An Estonian citizen, Krashevskiy is married with two children.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekaterina taklajaandrey krashevskiy


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
20.12

What happens to UK citizens in Estonia post-Brexit? Essential FAQs answered

20.12

Ratas: 94% of 2018 government action plan fulfilled

20.12

Pro Patria continues to oppose UN migration compact, considers next steps Updated

20.12

Samba music and kettlebells: Santa Claus visits the Riigikogu

20.12

Ratas: In the end, my government will be judged by accomplished reforms

20.12

Activities related to terrorism now added to list of crimes in Estonia

20.12

Research agreement signed pegging R&D spending to gross domestic product

20.12

New ID card issue: Codes can be read using torch, without opening envelope

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.12

Telia, Ericsson launch 5G pilot network in Tallinn

20.12

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year

20.12

Industrial producer price index down 0.9% in November

19.12

Prosecutor General: Account managers suspected in Danske money laundering

19.12

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

19.12

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

19.12

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:56

Former foreign ministers disappointed over US' Mattis resignation

14:58

Andrey Krashevskiy named new chief of ERR's Russian-language news portal

13:53

Savisaar freed from trial by Supreme Court

12:04

Suspect in Kuressaare stabbing released

11:06

Finno-Ugric movement activist banned from entering Russia for 55 years

10:40

Paper: State to impose strict limitations on use of agricultural land

10:25

Prices of flats and houses continue to increase in third quarter

09:42

Pro Patria sitting on fence in UN Compact matter, not joining EKRE

20.12

Government presented with anti-money laundering proposals

20.12

Telia, Ericsson launch 5G pilot network in Tallinn

20.12

What happens to UK citizens in Estonia post-Brexit? Essential FAQs answered

20.12

Ratas: 94% of 2018 government action plan fulfilled

20.12

Pro Patria continues to oppose UN migration compact, considers next steps Updated

20.12

Samba music and kettlebells: Santa Claus visits the Riigikogu

20.12

Estonian online retail turnover up 70% on year

20.12

Ratas: In the end, my government will be judged by accomplished reforms

20.12

Activities related to terrorism now added to list of crimes in Estonia

20.12

Research agreement signed pegging R&D spending to gross domestic product

20.12

New ID card issue: Codes can be read using torch, without opening envelope

20.12

Industrial producer price index down 0.9% in November

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: