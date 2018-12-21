Andrey Krashevskiy named new chief of ERR's Russian-language news portal

Andrey Krashevskiy has been chosen to take over Estonian Public Broadcasting's (ERR) Russian-language online news portal as of 1 January, replacing outgoing managing editor Ekaterina Taklaja.

Krashevskiy has worked as an editor for ERR's Russian-language news portal since 2015.

The portal needed a new managing editor as Taklaja will begin work as editor-and-chief of ETV+ next year.

According to Urmet Kook, head of ERR's online news, Krashevskiy was chosen in a very tight competition, where factors in his favour included a realistic understanding of the current state of ERR's Russian-language online news portal as well as a clear vision of the direction in which it could develop in the future.

"That is strong original content as well as close cooperation with ERR's other Russian-language channels," Mr Kook added.

"I am very honoured to take over as managing editor of rus.err.ee with this strong and professional team which has already achieved strong results in its work," Mr Krashevskiy said. "The portal will continue to strive in the name of improving the quality, efficacy and readership of the newsfeed by paying more attention to the opportunities multimedia provides."

"I am very happy to leave the portal in the capable hands of my good colleague," Ms Taklaja commented regarding her successor. "Andrey is someone with a broad mind and firm views. He is always thorough and analytical in his work, and I believe that his somewhat different emphases and fresh ideas will improve the diversity of the rus.err.ee portal's content and further increase our stably growing audience. I wish him good luck in his new position!"

Born on 30 March 1977, Andrey Krashevskiy graduated from Saint Petersburg State University in 2001 with a master's degree in international relations. From 2005-2006, he also continued his education in the master's level field of translation at the University of Tartu. An Estonian citizen, Krashevskiy is married with two children.

