Government fulfills 93 percent of its 2016-2019 action plan

The Estonian government coalition agreement included 167 fundamental principles, the enforcement of which was divided into actions. From December 2016 through this April, the government has carried out 245 of 263 planned actions, according to a recent review.

"The mid-term review of the action plan shows that the government has been committed to its work to accomplish the goals it has set," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said according to a government press release. "Through this action plan, we are contributing to the growth of the Estonian population, an inclusive and sustainable growth of the economy, the improvement of social cohesion, and the fortification of our national defense.

He emphasized, however, that there is still a lot of work left to do. "The government has no time to waste," he continued. "We have a long list of things we have to accomplish during the next year in order to contribute to the improvement of life in Estonia."

The working plan of the government for the coming year stipulates the IPO of the Port of Tallinn, i.e. introducing 30 per cent of its shares into the stock market; the revision of the pricing formula of shale oil; the development of long-term solutions to the issue of foreign labor; and the building of state upper secondary schools where preliminary contracts have been concluded.

Also planned are the establishment of Estonian Language Houses in Tallinn and Narva, the completion of the construction of primary healthcare centers, the establishment and launch of Cyber Command, and the approval of Estonia's foreign policy development plan through 2030.

The government's action program is reviewed annually as other documents, including the national reform program "Estonia 2020," the state budget strategy and the Stability Programme are simultaneously updated.