Riina Sikkut offered Ossinovski's position as health and labor minister

Government Office adviser Riina Sikkut confirmed to ERR on Friday that she has been offered the position of Minister of Health and Labour by outgoing minister Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

"It is true that Jevgeni Ossinovski has proposed that I accept the position of Minister of Health and Labour as a member of the Social Democrats, and I have in principle given my consent," Sikkut wrote to ERR. "As I am currently on a previously planned vacation, I will meet with th leadership of the party next Wednesday. After that I will be happy to answer any questions."

SDE Deputy Chairperson Heljo Pikhof likewise confirmed that Sikkut is their candidate for Minister of Health and Labour.

"In my opinion she is a very good candidate," said Pikhof, who had previously been speculated to be a potential candidate for Ossinovski's replacement. "We decided in favor of Riina Sikkut and I hope that the [party] leadership will support her as well."

On Friday morning, Ossinovski himself neither confirmd nor denied having offered the position to Sikkut.

"The media is free to speculate over various names," he said, adding that SDE leadership would discuss potential candidates for minister next Wednesday.

It is likely, however, that the issue will come up on Friday afternoon already, when party leadership is scheduled for an extraordinary meeting.