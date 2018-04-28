Ratas to nominate Janek Mäggi for public administration minister

news

Janek Mäggi.
Janek Mäggi. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Prime Minister and Center Party Chairman Jüri Ratas announced on Friday that he will nominate public relations specialist Janek Mäggi for the position of Minister of Public Administration. Mäggi has accepted the offer.

"I did indeed propose to entrepreneur Janek Mäggi to assume the position of Minister of Public Administration, considering his diverse leadership experience, good social sensibility and extensive social activity," Ratas said on social media.

According to the prime minister, Mäggi gave his consent, and Ratas will present his candidacy to the board of the Center Party on Monday.

"The state reform, steadier regional development and, at that, the creation of public sector jobs outside of Tallinn requires a composed and analytical approach as well as meaningful negotiations with various parties," Ratas said. "It is very important in the position of Minister of Public Administration to know both the public as well as private sector well. Janek Mäggi undoubtedly has the experience and knowledge necessary for the job."

Current Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) is to step down as minister after he was caught by police driving a vehicle while under the influence as well as speeding.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

