Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Airport's €13 million parking garage

The cornerstone was laid on Friday for the new €13 million parking garage being built in front of the passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport.

"Construction of the parking garage will bring with it certain inconveniences, and we are asking passengers to schedule extra time and be patient when arriving at the airport, looking for a parking spot or picking up friends or relatives," Tallinn Airport CEO Piret Mürk-Dubout said in a press release.

The parking garage will be completed in stages, with the Kiss&Fly passenger drop-off area located immediately in front of the terminal to be opened on June 11.

"Passenger conditions will improve once the Kiss&Fly is reopened to passengers and taxis," Mürk-Dubout promised. "The A2 parking area, which we have temporarily extended to the area behind Ülemiste Hotel and which provides ample parking space for everyone, will remain open for longterm parking."

Construction of the parking garage, which is being built by KMG Inseneriehituse AS and Latvia's AS LNK Industries, is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year.

The three-story, 46,000 square meter parking garage with space for approximately 1,200 vehicles will be divided into five connected parts, and ramps, elevators and stairwells will be built connecting the new parking garage to the airport's passenger terminal.