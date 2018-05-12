news

Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Airport's €13 million parking garage ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Renders of the planned Tallinn Airport parking garage.
Renders of the planned Tallinn Airport parking garage. Source: (Press materials)
News

The cornerstone was laid on Friday for the new €13 million parking garage being built in front of the passenger terminal at Tallinn Airport.

"Construction of the parking garage will bring with it certain inconveniences, and we are asking passengers to schedule extra time and be patient when arriving at the airport, looking for a parking spot or picking up friends or relatives," Tallinn Airport CEO Piret Mürk-Dubout said in a press release.

The parking garage will be completed in stages, with the Kiss&Fly passenger drop-off area located immediately in front of the terminal to be opened on June 11.

"Passenger conditions will improve once the Kiss&Fly is reopened to passengers and taxis," Mürk-Dubout promised. "The A2 parking area, which we have temporarily extended to the area behind Ülemiste Hotel and which provides ample parking space for everyone, will remain open for longterm parking."

Construction of the parking garage, which is being built by KMG Inseneriehituse AS and Latvia's AS LNK Industries, is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year.

The three-story, 46,000 square meter parking garage with space for approximately 1,200 vehicles will be divided into five connected parts, and ramps, elevators and stairwells will be built connecting the new parking garage to the airport's passenger terminal.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

constructiontallinn airportinfrastructure


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10.05

War of Independence memorial, Red Army monument vandalized in Rakvere

10.05

Luik to Finnish paper: Russia trying to pressure NATO to leave Baltic Sea

10.05

Estonia implements entry ban on leaders of Myanmar

10.05

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

10.05

Mikser: Estonia wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia

10.05

Swampy terrain poses unique challenge for Estonia's border patrol

09.05

President Kaljulaid: Being an Estonian in Europe today a proud feeling

09.05

Reform submits bill allowing dual citizenship in Estonia

BUSINESS
10.05

EBRD: Estonian economy to grow fastest in Baltics this year

10.05

Estonian exports decrease in March 2018, imports rise

09.05

McDonald's begins delivering in Tallinn

08.05

Port of Tallinn to list shares on stock exchange

08.05

Over one million foreign tourists visit Estonia in first quarter of 2018

08.05

April consumer price index up 2.9 percent on year

07.05

Shale oil producer VKG first quarter revenue up 11 percent

07.05

KredEx starts accepting home grant applications

Opinion
02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:03

Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Airport's €13 million parking garage

11:43

Estonian Defence League membership exceeds 26,000

09:34

Real estate portal: Land market buoyant despite slowdown in apartments

11.05

New population policy principles to be introduced in Riigikogu next week

11.05

€26 million fraud damages appeal thrown out by Estonian high court

11.05

Police investigating sexual harassment allegations against Igor Mang

11.05

Paper: Allocation of electoral spots in Reform likely to cause tension

11.05

Harju County not to implement free public transport Updated

11.05

Fire sweeps through north Tallinn car park, several vehicles destroyed

11.05

2017 average gross monthly wages up 7.6 percent in Estonia

11.05

Simson: Two LitPol connections more reasonable in terms of cost, security

10.05

EBRD: Estonian economy to grow fastest in Baltics this year

10.05

War of Independence memorial, Red Army monument vandalized in Rakvere

10.05

Estonian exports decrease in March 2018, imports rise

10.05

Luik to Finnish paper: Russia trying to pressure NATO to leave Baltic Sea

10.05

Estonia implements entry ban on leaders of Myanmar

10.05

Former President Arnold Rüütel turns 90

10.05

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

10.05

Mikser: Estonia wants to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia

10.05

Swampy terrain poses unique challenge for Estonia's border patrol

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: