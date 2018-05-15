news

Jüri Ratas: Number of Riigikogu members to stay at 101 ({{commentsTotal}})

news
Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas
Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas has delivered his reaction to yesterday's announcement of the formation of a new think tank aimed at reforming and streamlining the Estonian state and some of the provisions of its draft manifesto.

Speaking to ERR, Mr. Ratas said that the manifesto contained much that he could agree with and found constructive, but stopped short of accepting the call for a reduction in the number of MPs in the Estonian parliament (Riigkogu) by 10-20 people.

The actual existence of the group, called 'Foundation for State Reform' and comprising 28 people from the world of business and entrepreneurship, was welcomed by the Prime Minister as being an important reminder of the ''necessity of this type of dialogue between dynamic citizens in our society,'' he said, whilst going on to point out that there was a particular poignancy in its being founded in the year Estonia celebrates 100 years of independence.

He also agreed that cutting bureaucratic red tape, including numbers of state employees where necessary, was welcome and noted that this process is already in fact under way.

''The number of public sector employees at present is about 130,000 people, down from 133,000 in 2016'', said Ratas.

That said, the 'Foundation for State Reform' manifesto calls for number of state workers in Estonia to be slashed by half, as well as a reduction in the number of ministries.

Other proposals amenable to Mr. Ratas were calls to empower local government in its tax raising abilities, the improvement of connectivity across Estonia to facilitate easier remote working, and smoother and more efficient interaction between state and individual.

He did however urge caution in making cuts specific areas of the public sector, namely the areas of medical services and public health and safety, as well as education.

He was also lukewarm on the issue of the participation of the Auditor General and Chancellor of Justice in cabinet meetings, something whith the group proposed to discontinue, stating that this was more help than hindrance in the workings of government.

101 Riigikogu members fixed by tradition

The main sticking point for the Prime Minister was, however, the proposed reduction in the number of Riigikogu members by as many as 20.

Mr. Ratas was unequivocally opposed to this move and sees the current number of Riigikogu members (101) as optimum.

''I have always stated publicly that I I would stick to this tradition,'' he explained.

This is also partly because each MP can belong to just one committee, under current Riigikogu rules (excluding EU-related committees) Mr. Ratas said, and as there are 11 permanent committees at present, that makes about 10 MPs per committee. Fewer MPs would have a deleterious effect on this balance in his view.

Furthermore in Mr. Ratas' opinion, a scaling back of MPs would narrow the field too much and hinder the participation of smaller parties in the democratic proceess.

''If we start to reduce the membership of the Riigikogu, then we will also reduce the opportunity for smaller parties to become members of the state,'' stated Mr. Ratas.

Nevertheless the Prime Minister pledged to cooperate with the group going forward, and to raise its issues at cabinet meetings.

The final concept document from the 'Foundation for State Reform' group is not due to be submitted to the Riigikogu and the political parties until November of this year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasriigikoguprime minister of estoniaestonian prime ministerfoundation for state reform thinktank


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
14.05

Young Russian-speakers to spend time with Võru County families this summer

14.05

Estonia's Kontaveit achieves career best 26th in world tennis rankings

14.05

Luik: Siil an important means of demonstrating deterrence

14.05

Gallery: Elina Nechayeva returns from Eurovision Song Contest

13.05

Nearly 1,700 fail to turn up for Siil

13.05

Herkel elected Free Party chair

12.05

Baltic, German foreign ministers split on Nord Stream pipeline

12.05

Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Airport's €13 million parking garage

BUSINESS
14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

14.05

Maasikas: Planned EU agriculture, cohesion cuts too big

14.05

Estonia's 2017 gender pay gap remains at same level on year

13.05

Anvelt: Employers should continue contributing to immigration work group

12.05

Baltic, German foreign ministers split on Nord Stream pipeline

12.05

Real estate portal: Land market buoyant despite slowdown in apartments

11.05

2017 average gross monthly wages up 7.6 percent in Estonia

Opinion
08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
The Free Party elected Andres Herkel chairman on Saturday. May 12, 2018.

Herkel elected Free Party chair

Former Free Party chairman Andres Herkel was once again elected chairman of the opposition party with 128 votes at Saturday's general meeting.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:42

Mass layoffs of state officials would cause problems, says Kallas

17:10

Sputnik submits complaint about ERR, Estonian newspapers to press council

15:51

Jüri Ratas: Number of Riigikogu members to stay at 101

15:44

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

14:49

Iran prepared to expand cooperation with Estonia

13:56

New York Times: Skripal met with Estonian intelligence officials in 2016

13:05

Tallinn water provider heads to human rights court in tariff dispute

11:51

A beer in Town Hall Square now as much as eight Euros

10:50

Ongoing border violations could lead to closure of road through Saatse Boot

09:54

Mikser, other Baltic Foreign Ministers to visit US this week

08:48

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian National Museum wins top European award

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

New think tank for state reform founded, to deliver proposals by November

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

14.05

Maasikas: Planned EU agriculture, cohesion cuts too big

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

14.05

Young Russian-speakers to spend time with Võru County families this summer

14.05

Faroe Islands look to Estonian example setting up own e-government system

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: