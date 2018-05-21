Financial Times: Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic still awaits visa renewal

Chelsea FC owner, billionnaire citizen of the Russian Federation Roman Abramovic, is still waiting for his UK Visa renewal, according to a Tweet by Max Seddon, Moscow Correspondent of the UK Financial Times and further reports in the UK media.

Mr Abramovic has been a UK resident for over ten years, at least since his purchase of Chelsea in 2003.

However two separate indviduals who are reportedly both neighbours of the Russian oligarch have said that he is currently staying in Russia.

Mr Abramovic was also unable to attend Saturday's FA cup final which was won 1-0 by Chelsea over Manchester United.

According to an unnamed source, whilst Abramovic's UK visa application has not been rejected outright, its renewal is being delayed, for unspecified reasons.

Meanwhile UK Home Office Security Minister Ben Wallace has stated that the ministry does not comment on individual visa cases.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Mr. Abramovic is the 13th richest person in the UK with a fortune valued at £9.3 billion.

The developments come in the wake of the Skripal poisoning case in Salisbury, UK, in March of this year and the ensuing diplomatic fallout between the UK and the Russian Federation.