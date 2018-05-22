Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

Encouraged by the success of the change at its Sikupilli location, Prisma has decided to switch its Lasnamäe and Mustika Centre supermarkets to 24-hour schedules as well.

"A lot of people get back from their country homes late at night during the summer," Prisma Peremarket spokesperson Piret Lankots told daily Postimees (link in Estonian). "We want to offer them the opportunity to shop when it is convenient for them."

She added that the Lasnamäe and Mustika locations would switch to the new 24-hour schedule as soon as the company has hired enough additional staff.

Prisma's Sikupilli location switched to a 24-hour schedule in March. One month in, Lankots told ERR that an average of 500 customers shop at the Sikupilli store every night, including 300-400 on weeknights and over 700 on weekends.