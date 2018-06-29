news

Minister's plans for pulp mill plan meeting Monday may not come to fruition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Andrew Whyte
Minister of Public Affairs Janek Mäggi
Minister of Public Affairs Janek Mäggi Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonian Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre) has stated his intention to meet with the board of Est-For, the company behind a proposed €1 billion pulp mill in southern Estonia, with a view to discussing wrapping up the national spatial plan for the project.

A decision was made last week in the face of strong public opposition to build the mill either on the Emajõgi river in the environs of the second city, Tartu, or the village of Tabivere about 20km to the north of Tartu, to terminate the designated national spatial plan which was to implement the development of the mill.

Whether this means no pulp mill will ever be built in Estonia remains to be seen, however.

Mr. Mäggi will be accompanied by Tiit Oidjärv, head of the planning department of the Ministry of Finance. 

''The intention is to hear out the opinions of Est-For before proceeding cautiously,'' Mr. Mäggi told ERR at lunchtime yesterday, Thursday.

''This isn't some sort of official hearing, but simply a get together to exchange views and see what to do next, and how,'' he went on.

Nonetheless, if business was unable to come to an agreement, the plan is in any case to be terminated from the government's side, Mäggi noted, whilst highlighting that the question still hangs in the air as to whether a similar pulp mill will be built elsewhere in Estonia.

Will they or won't they...

However, whilst Mr. Mäggi wished to hold the meeting next Monday, this wasn't suitable for the representatives of Est-For, they subsequently told ERR.

''It's true that Minister Janek Mäggi proposed a meeting for Monday, 2 July, but this has not been agreed. The proposed time slot wasn't amenable to the Est-For board and both Mr Mäggi and the Ministry of Finance have already been informed of this" said a spokesperson for Est-For.

Nonetheless Mr. Mäggi, who upon the termination of the pulp mill plan on 21 June stated the government's reasons for the move would be put in writing within days, told ERR that he was as of yet unaware of the cancellation of the meeting.

Opposition to the building of the pulp mill rested largely on environmental concerns; chemical pulp mills, which convert wood chips or other plant fibre sources into fibre boards which are often subsequently processed further into paper, require a water source such as a river, but also pollute rivers and surrounding areas.

Estonia is not the only sovereign nation where pulp mills have caused controversy; in the early 2000s the building of a pulp mill on the Uruguay River marking the border between Uruguay and Argentina was a source of tension between those two countries.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

pulp milljanek mäggitartu pulp millpulp mill national spatial plantabivere pulp mill


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
28.06

Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

28.06

Baltic power grid synchronisation agreement signed in Brussels

28.06

Rail Baltica line in sand for Riigikogu hopefuls Estonian Greens

28.06

Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

28.06

Eevi Paasmäe to replace Repinski in the Riigikogu

28.06

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

28.06

RIA changing ID card helpline number, scaling down user support

27.06

Ratas in Brussels for European Council this week

BUSINESS
28.06

Deposit-subjected bottle return down thanks to Latvian cross-border trade

27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm

27.06

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

27.06

May electricity production up 30% on year

27.06

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

27.06

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

27.06

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:15

Foreign minister expects no major breakthrough of Trump, Putin meeting

14:10

MP: Migration agreement mainly serves domestic interests of Italy, Germany

13:33

No ferry service to island of Ruhnu this weekend

12:37

Prime Minister argues EU migrant admission should be on voluntary basis

11:46

Italian President to visit Estonia next week

10:47

Retail turnover increases in May

09:26

Minister's plans for pulp mill plan meeting Monday may not come to fruition

28.06

Estonia among nine countries to sign UK Joint Expeditionary Force agreement

28.06

Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

28.06

Baltic power grid synchronisation agreement signed in Brussels

28.06

Rail Baltica line in sand for Riigikogu hopefuls Estonian Greens

28.06

Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

28.06

EMTA Drama School sees lowest number of applicants in years

28.06

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

28.06

Eevi Paasmäe to replace Repinski in the Riigikogu

28.06

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

28.06

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

28.06

RIA changing ID card helpline number, scaling down user support

28.06

Deposit-subjected bottle return down thanks to Latvian cross-border trade

27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: