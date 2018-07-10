news

Potentially toxic algal blooms detected at Tallinn's Pirita Beach

Pirita Beach is very popular for swimming every summer. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
Recently tested water samples have detected cyanobacteria growing in the waters off Tallinn's Pirita Beach, Pirita City District Government announced this week.

"Half of cyanobacteria are toxic and can be hazardous to people's health, so we currently recommend avoiding swimming at Pirita Beach," said Pirita Deputy City District Elder Aleksandra Pavlova. "Should one decide to go in the water anyway, they must ensure that they do not ingest any water and that they thoroughly wash themselves after swimming."

The symptoms of cyanobacteria poisoning are similar to flu symptoms and include fever, cold, muscle pain, malaise, diarrhea and redness of the skin and eyes. Should one accidentally swallow water containing cyanobacteria, they should induce vomiting as soon as possible. Charcoal tablets may also be taken.

 "Lifeguards are on duty at Pirita Beach who may also be consulted," Pavlova noted. "Both the Tallinn Environment Department as well as the Ministry of the Environment are informed about the cyanobacteria."

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

2019 Elections
Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

Kristina Kallas, one of the leaders of political initiative Estonia 200, affirmed on Monday that establishing a party is not the group's primary aim, and that they will consider it only if by the end of the summer they have at least 15% support in voter surveys.

