ERR News readership grows by 72.8% in first half of 2018

Readers’ tastes remained unchanged: In June 2017 73.8% expressed a preference for hard news. A year later, all of the portal’s top stories still fall into the same category.
Readers’ tastes remained unchanged: In June 2017 73.8% expressed a preference for hard news. A year later, all of the portal’s top stories still fall into the same category. Source: ERR News
ERR News' number of readers increased by 72.8% in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2017. The website registered more than a million visits in the same period as well.

Between 1 January and 31 June 2018, readers visited ERR News' website 585,214 times, and its individual articles a total of 1,048,812 times.

Compared with the same period last year, this means the number of visits to ERR News increased by 61%, and the number of times readers opened articles and features increased by 41.5%.

The site's number of unique visitors also increased—by 72.8%.

Reader numbers increased sharply after New Year and have kept rising since, suggesting that the increased attention Estonia has enjoyed because of its centennial year has contributed to the growth of ERR News' readership.

At the same time, none of the first six months' top 20 stories are connected with the topic, while the vast majority of updates that had a lot of readers and a lot of social media referrals are part of ERR News' current affairs coverage.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

