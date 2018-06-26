news

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The council found that ERR didn't act unethically with its reporting about the incident.
The council found that ERR didn't act unethically with its reporting about the incident. Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
News

The Estonian Press Council found on Tuesday that Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) didn't break the media ethics code with its reporting in March this year about an attempt on the part of the state-owned Russian news agency's Estonian branch to start a disinformation campaign about the Defence Forces.

Russian news agency Sputnik submitted a complaint in May this year about ERR's online news as well as several Estonian newspapers. The Estonian branch of the state-owned Russian news agency accused the Estonian media of having spread false information about them in a case concerning a conscript of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) injuring himself.

The incident the agency is referring to in its complaint was reported in mid-March this year. An EDF conscript shot himself in the shoulder with his assault rifle, later stating to doctors as well as various authorities including the police that he had done so because he "wanted a cool gunshot scar".

Sputnik submitted questions to the EDF suggesting instead that the incident was the result of the deliberate bullying of Russian-speaking conscripts, and that the man had been injured during what the agency said "sources" confirmed to have been an escape attempt.

The EDF left the questions unanswered and instead handed them on to the media along with a comment.

Press council: ERR didn't break ethics code

The Estonian Press Council deliberated the issue and on 26 June handed down its finding that ERR has not broken the common ethics code of the Estonian media. The council commented that Sputnik released the story on 2 March and thus started both the reporting on the incident in the media as well as a disinformation campaign. The council also found that Sputnik's actual views were reflected in the reports that followed in the Estonian media.

ERR also reported that beyond the entirely baseless accusations of bullying and other misdeeds on the part of the EDF, the conscript in question wasn't actually a Russian speaker.

Tammerk: Sputnik's complaint not justified

ERR's ethics ombudsman, Tarmu Tammerk, commented following the complaint that as a result of the EDF's publication of the questions, Sputnik couldn't report the incident as it planned, and the Russian propaganda machinery remained without a story to hint at supposed internationally charged events in the Defence Forces.

Tammerk referred to Sputnik's loaded questions to the EDF as a case of classical demagoguery, asked in the style of "Are you still beating your wife?" Whatever the EDF's response would have been, Sputnik could have written that the EDF denies the discrimination of Russians and hence produced a new artificial scandal for the Russian state media.

Sputnik could hardly be treated as a news agency in the classical sense, Tammerk added, seeing as it was started with the clear objective to publish pro-Kremlin propaganda. Tammerk rejected Sputnik's complaint as unjustified.

ERR never published misleading or false information about Sputnik, as it published the latter's questions in exactly the form they were submitted to the EDF, Tammerk pointed out.

To the complaint that ERR never asked them to comment the issue, Tammerk responded that Sputnik was present in ERR's reporting in the form of its own questions as submitted to the Defence Forces, including mentioning the alleged existence of Sputnik's sources, and hence ERR didn't need to get any additional comment from Sputnik.

Beyond that, the subject of ERR's reporting in this case was the EDF's preventive measures against falsehoods published by Sputnik, Tammerk added at the time.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

errsputnikfake newsmediaestonian public broadcasting


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
25.06

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

25.06

Ruhnu only accessible via Saaremaa as broken down ferry undergoes repairs

25.06

Luik to attend EU foreign, defence ministers meeting in Luxembourg

25.06

Average state exam scores not enough to qualify for University of Tartu

25.06

Midsummer night relatively uneventful for Rescue Board

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

West Coast US consulate not going to happen this year

23.06

Estonia to support initiatives in €3.4 million foreign aid package

BUSINESS
10:55

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

25.06

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

25.06

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation

25.06

Rebuild of Tallinn's D terminal to affect passengers' way to ferries

25.06

Scientists: Farming in Estonia to get more difficult

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

Estonia: Construction work at Tallinn harbour D terminal to start Monday

22.06

EVR Cargo rebrands itself as Operail

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:03

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

16:16

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

16:08

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

15:14

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

14:43

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

14:07

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

12:53

Bank of Estonia sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5%

11:49

Former political prisoner Tiit Madisson included on Russian blacklist

10:55

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

09:51

Ruhnu business-owner: Ferry service disruption quite the blow

08:40

Estonia joins Macron's European Intervention Initiative

25.06

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

25.06

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

25.06

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation

25.06

Gallery: Gaudeamus festival brings over 4,000 Baltic performers to Tartu

25.06

Rebuild of Tallinn's D terminal to affect passengers' way to ferries

25.06

Scientists: Farming in Estonia to get more difficult

25.06

Ruhnu only accessible via Saaremaa as broken down ferry undergoes repairs

25.06

Luik to attend EU foreign, defence ministers meeting in Luxembourg

25.06

Average state exam scores not enough to qualify for University of Tartu

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: