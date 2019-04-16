ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

German police officer holding a Heckler & Kock MP5. Image is illustrative
German police officer holding a Heckler & Kock MP5. Image is illustrative Source: Reuters/Scanpix
At around 14.00 EEST on Monday a police officer was hit in the upper body after an accidental shot was fired in the next room, the Police and Border Guard (PPA) reported. The accident happened on police premises in Tallinn's Kase street.

A shot fired from a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun by accident went through a plaster wall and hit the 24-year-old officer in the upper body.

Other officers present immediately delivered first aid and called an ambulance. The injured policeman, who belongs to one of PPA's rapid response teams, was taken to hospital, where at the time of the last update he was undergoing surgery.

The circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated, the PPA said. Both forensics experts as well as crime scene investigators and the internal affairs department are looking into the matter. The investigation launched, according to § 119 of the Estonian Penal Code, is a criminal investigation led by the North district prosecutor.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

11:06

Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

10:50

Hänni: Riigikogu to have last word on formation of government

10:12

President Kaljulaid on two-day state visit to Portugal

09:47

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

09:13

Required reading: Notre-Dame fire affecting thousands of Estonians

