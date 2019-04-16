Police officer seriously injured in gun accident

At around 14.00 EEST on Monday a police officer was hit in the upper body after an accidental shot was fired in the next room, the Police and Border Guard (PPA) reported. The accident happened on police premises in Tallinn's Kase street.

A shot fired from a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun by accident went through a plaster wall and hit the 24-year-old officer in the upper body.

Other officers present immediately delivered first aid and called an ambulance. The injured policeman, who belongs to one of PPA's rapid response teams, was taken to hospital, where at the time of the last update he was undergoing surgery.

The circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated, the PPA said. Both forensics experts as well as crime scene investigators and the internal affairs department are looking into the matter. The investigation launched, according to § 119 of the Estonian Penal Code, is a criminal investigation led by the North district prosecutor.