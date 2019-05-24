Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The Eesti Energia employee worked at its Enefit subsidiary (picture is illustrative).
The Eesti Energia employee worked at its Enefit subsidiary (picture is illustrative). Source: Sander Ilvest/Eesti Meedia/SCANPIX
A 47-year-old man died on Thursday following an industrial accident at an oil-shale plant belonging to state electricity provider Eesti Energia.

According to information provided by Eesti Energia and reported by ERR's online news in Estonian, the man, who had worked for Eesti Energia for seven years, was working on cleaning a boiler at the Enefit280 plant in Auvere, Ida-Viru County, together with colleagues, late on Wednesday night or into early Thursday morning, when he was exposed to hot ash.

Emergency service personnel were called to the scene, and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Ida-Viru central hospital. However, he subsequently died as a result of his injuries, Eesti Energia announced on Thursday evening

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the relatives of our colleague, whom Eesti Energia has lost.  We are helping his loved ones in arranging psychological support and, if necessary, we will provide counseling to his fellow workers," said Raine Pajo, board member at Eesti Energia.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in order to determine the exact circumstance of the accident, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti energiaenefit280 oil plantwork safety in estoniahealth and safety in estonia


