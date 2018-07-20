No way, says Ossinovski on health, unemployment fund name changes

Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman and former Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski said on Thursday that after it was announced that the changes would cost the state nearly €900,000, he is against the renaming of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) and the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF).

"The renaming of the EUIF and EHIF is something that I have in principle considered reasonable," Ossinovski wrote on social media. "The scope of both agencies' activities really is much broader today than their historical names suggest. But now that this has been estimated to cost nearly €1 million, I must clearly state: no way.

"In a situation where we don't have enough money to ensure timely medical care for everyone, replacing signs on buildings is certainly the last thing we should be dealing with," he added.

ERR reported on Wednesday that the EHIF (Haigekassa) and the EUIF (Töötukassa) both want to change their name next year — to the Health Fund (Tervisekassa) and Employment Fund (Töökassa), respectively. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the name changes are to cost an estimated €865,000.

Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas said at Thursday's government press conference that the Estonian government had not discussed the name changes, but that he found this price tag to be too high.