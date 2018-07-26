Ossinovski: Health, unemployment funds won't be renamed before elections

Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski supports the proposal to rename the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) and the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF), but believes this won't happen until after the 2019 Riigikogu election.

"If the price tag is such that we will be spending nearly €1 million on replacing signs, forms and pens, then this doesn't even break Estonia's top 100 social policy priorities," Ossinovski told daily Postimees.

According to the junior coalition party chairman, the names can be changed in the future, but this shouldn't be planned as a political drive.

"Organisations do occasionally update their brands and their offices, and within this framework these things could possibly be done at no extra cost," Ossinovski said.

The EHIF and the EUIF want to change their names next year to the Health Fund and Employment Fund, respectively. The changes are expected to cost a total of up to €865,000, an estimate which has sparked significant public backlash.