15 online scammers captured in raids in Estonia, 8 other countries

After six years of preparation and coordination, the international Operation Warenagent saw the arrest of 15 individuals thought to be members of a network responsible for online fraud causing €18 million worth of damage, Europol said on Friday.

The operation was conducted by the German Prosecutor's Office of Dresden, the Saxon State Office of Criminal Investigation, the Lithuanian Police and the Lithuanian Prosecutor's Office, with help from Europol and Eurojust at the international level.

From 12-15 June, altogether 31 house searches were carried out in Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Ukraine and the UK. The head of the criminal organization was detained in Cyprus, alongside four criminals in Latvia and Finland respectively, two in the UK, and one each in Estonia, Lithuania, Switzerland and Ukraine. Over the course of the investigation itself, four individuals were detained in Germany.

Since 2012, more than 35,000 cases of online fraud have been detected. In each case, high-quality goods were ordered from various mail order companies with fraudulently obtained credit card data through a network of merchandise agents. The recipients of these goods, known as package mules, were mostly recruited in Germany.

After receiving the illegally obtained goods, the package mules were asked to send the packages to new addresses, primarily in Eastern Europe. All the perpetrators used code names and encrypted access in the network. Settling payments was carried out with the help of cryptocurrencies, which also played a major role in the investigation.