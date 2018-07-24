Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

According to the Health Board's information, the number of salmonella poisoning cases traced back to Tallinn's popular NOA Restaurant has grown to 33.

Health Board spokesperson Simmo Saar told ERR that 30 individuals have sought medical attention, 16 of whom ended up hospitalised.

Salmonella poisoning, or salmonellosis, has been confirmed by laboratory testing in 14 cases.

The Health Board was notified of the potential outbreak on the night of 18 July. The next morning, the Health Board together with the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) visited the restaurant in person to evaluate the situation and take samples in order to help determine the possible source of the bacteria as well as the means by which it spread.

NOA was closed as soon as employees of the restaurant first heard about the illness. Head chefs Tõnis Siigur and Orm Oja announced that Thursday night that although the Health Board had given its permission to reopen, the restaurant would remain closed until the facts surrounding the matter were determined.

By Thursday night, it had been determined that the restaurant and its diners were exposed to the non-contagious Salmonella enteritidis, or serogroup D.

"Whether this came from meat or eggs is unfortunately unclear, but we are doing everything we can to determine this," Siigur said, apologizing to clients on behalf of the restaurant.

This year, a total of four salmonella poisoning outbreaks including five or more cases have been registered in Estonia, affecting a total of 40 people. The majority of cases have involved home-cooked food, frequently involving raw eggs or undercooked meat.

Food safety supervision in Estonia is conducted by the VTA.