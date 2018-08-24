news

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERJK chairman Kaarel Tarand.
ERJK chairman Kaarel Tarand. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) is launching an investigation to explore a potential financial connection between the bankrupt company Autorollo OÜ and the Reform Party.

Kaarel Tarand, deputy chairman of the ERJK, told ERR that Autorollo bankruptcy committee chairman Teet Järvekülg filed an application with the ERJK to launch a probe, alleging that company assets had been forwarded to the Reform Party.

According to the committee's rules of procedure, it had to launch an investigation in order to be able to ask additional questions and get more information on the matter.

Tarand expressed hope that the banks will comply with the committee and provide them with additional information, adding that although the alleged events tied to the matter reach back 8-9 years, data and the financial documents of political parties are preserved in banks despite the fact that they are not required to be after a period of seven years.

"With regards to these donations, the Reform Party has said on multiple occasions that the individuals who donated money to the party at the time did so from their own personal funds," the committee chairman said. "Now the point to be proven in this case is by what chain Autorollo money reached those members of the Reform Party who donated it t the party as their own money. What should be proven is that it was a donation made by a legal person after all."

Autorollo OÜ was owned by Väino Pentus, the father of former Reform Party board member Keit Pentus-Rosimannus. Pentus-Rosimannus and her husband, businessman and influential Reform policymaker Rain Rosimannus, were accused of illegally removing money from the company. The allegations were later rejected by the courts.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

autorolloestonian supervisory committee on party financing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

23.08

Embryonic Talvik-led political party already a non-profit organisation

23.08

Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva Updated

23.08

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

23.08

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

22.08

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

22.08

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

22.08

Vopak's Muuga terminal up for sale

21.08

Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year

21.08

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

21.08

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Members of the Reform Party at the party's annual Summer Days event.

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

The Reform Party, the Centre Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) continued to top the party ratings in August, while the Free Party climbed back up toward the 5% election threshold, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:51

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

08:53

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Gallery: Victims of Communism Memorial opened in Tallinn

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

23.08

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

23.08

Embryonic Talvik-led political party already a non-profit organisation

23.08

Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva Updated

23.08

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

23.08

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

22.08

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

22.08

SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

22.08

Indrek Tarand to run for Riigikogu, doesn't rule out Europe either

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: