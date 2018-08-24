Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

The Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) is launching an investigation to explore a potential financial connection between the bankrupt company Autorollo OÜ and the Reform Party.

Kaarel Tarand, deputy chairman of the ERJK, told ERR that Autorollo bankruptcy committee chairman Teet Järvekülg filed an application with the ERJK to launch a probe, alleging that company assets had been forwarded to the Reform Party.

According to the committee's rules of procedure, it had to launch an investigation in order to be able to ask additional questions and get more information on the matter.

Tarand expressed hope that the banks will comply with the committee and provide them with additional information, adding that although the alleged events tied to the matter reach back 8-9 years, data and the financial documents of political parties are preserved in banks despite the fact that they are not required to be after a period of seven years.

"With regards to these donations, the Reform Party has said on multiple occasions that the individuals who donated money to the party at the time did so from their own personal funds," the committee chairman said. "Now the point to be proven in this case is by what chain Autorollo money reached those members of the Reform Party who donated it t the party as their own money. What should be proven is that it was a donation made by a legal person after all."

Autorollo OÜ was owned by Väino Pentus, the father of former Reform Party board member Keit Pentus-Rosimannus. Pentus-Rosimannus and her husband, businessman and influential Reform policymaker Rain Rosimannus, were accused of illegally removing money from the company. The allegations were later rejected by the courts.

