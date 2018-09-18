news

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

TTÜ rector Jaak Aaviksoo.
TTÜ rector Jaak Aaviksoo. Source: TTÜ
Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ), which is celebrating its centennial this year, has announced that it will be adopting TalTech as its official domestic as well as international abbreviation.

TalTech has submitted an application to the Patent Office for the registration of the TalTech trademark, reported online portal Geenius.

TalTech is to be used both domestically and internationally, replacing various other abbreviations including TTÜ, TUT and TTU.

"Over the past couple of years, Tallinn University of Technology has undergone big changes in the organisation of both its work and studies in order to provide talents with an appropriate and modern study and work environment that would continue to produce outstanding research results and technological solutions for challenges facing Estonia and the world," said TalTech rector Jaak Aaviksoo.

According to the rector, the adoption of the new short form during the university's centennial year marks the end of one stage of development and the arrival of a new century. The TalTech abbreviation has already been in use internally for some time in connection with various projects; now it will simply get a fresh look and be adopted officially.

The full name of the university will remain Tallinn University of Technology, or Tallinna Tehnikaülikool in Estonian.

"We currently already have a lot of foreign teaching staff and students, and our research teams include bright people from all over the world," the rector highlighted. "In order to remain competitive and continue to attract talent to our university going forward, both from at home as well as from abroad, we need to be strong and distinguished in international comparisons. A strong and distinct name is of course just one small part of an entire reputation and identity, but it is still important."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Buses offering free public transport are marked with a distinctive blue sign that reads

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

Once in government, the currently opposition Reform Party would abolish free rides on county bus routes as a waste of money, Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas told regional daily Tartu Postimees on Tuesday. Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre), however, said that her party intends to ensure that the system remains.

