news

Survey: Nearly one third of voters support Ratas as prime minister ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas. Source: Pealinn.ee
News

According to the results of a survey commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, 31% of voting-age citizens of Estonia would prefer to see incumbent Jüri Ratas, chairman of the Centre Party, continue as Prime Minister of Estonia, while 23% would prefer to see Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas as head of government.

Support for Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme, while falling far behind Ratas and Kallas, nonetheless climbed to 11%, the paper said.

Support for Helme increased 2%, while support for Ratas and Kallas increased 1% each.

Support for the chairpersons of Estonia's other major political parties fell significantly behind support for Ratas, Kallas and Helme.

Political scientist Mihkel Solvak told the paper that Ratas has the advantage in such polls as his behaviour as head of government is already known. Kallas' suitability for the job can only be speculated upon, making her a less certain option.

In Solvak's opinion, the chairpersons' ratings will begin to change as election campaigning gets more seriously underway and the candidates find themselves standing side by side on a weekly basis.

Riigikogu elections will be held on 3 March, 2019.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasmart helmekaja kallas


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.09

INTERVIEW: World-famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

20.09

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

20.09

Heiki Loot appointed Supreme Court Justice

20.09

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair

20.09

Ratas: EU must cooperate more with third countries to cut illegal migration

20.09

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

20.09

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

20.09

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Win for the Estonian e-state: an electronic vote only costs between 10 and 50% of a conventional paper vote in terms of administrative effort.

Scientists calculate administrative cost to state of electronic votes

TalTech scientists have calculated the administrative cost per electronic vote in Estonia. At €2.32, it is by far the cheapest option, followed by €4.37 per vote cast on election day, €6.24 per early vote in the country's county centres, and a whopping €20.41 per vote cast at a local polling division.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:03

Incoming head of Data Protection Inspectorate fails ISS security check

14:25

Estonian ISS catches GRU agent 'TENDRIT' in July

13:46

Scientists calculate administrative cost to state of electronic votes

12:53

Station Narva festival kicks off in Northeastern Estonian border city

11:49

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

10:43

Estonian state taps ten times as many phones as Sweden, Finland

10:24

Survey: Nearly one third of voters support Ratas as prime minister

09:52

Anvelt on migration crisis: To protect country, Estonia also favours fences

08:56

Pope greets people of Estonia ahead of next week's visit

20.09

INTERVIEW: World-famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

20.09

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

Heiki Loot appointed Supreme Court Justice

20.09

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair

20.09

Ratas: EU must cooperate more with third countries to cut illegal migration

20.09

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

20.09

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

20.09

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: