Survey: Nearly one third of voters support Ratas as prime minister

According to the results of a survey commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, 31% of voting-age citizens of Estonia would prefer to see incumbent Jüri Ratas, chairman of the Centre Party, continue as Prime Minister of Estonia, while 23% would prefer to see Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas as head of government.

Support for Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme, while falling far behind Ratas and Kallas, nonetheless climbed to 11%, the paper said.

Support for Helme increased 2%, while support for Ratas and Kallas increased 1% each.

Support for the chairpersons of Estonia's other major political parties fell significantly behind support for Ratas, Kallas and Helme.

Political scientist Mihkel Solvak told the paper that Ratas has the advantage in such polls as his behaviour as head of government is already known. Kallas' suitability for the job can only be speculated upon, making her a less certain option.

In Solvak's opinion, the chairpersons' ratings will begin to change as election campaigning gets more seriously underway and the candidates find themselves standing side by side on a weekly basis.

Riigikogu elections will be held on 3 March, 2019.