news

Estonian operators pay around €3 million per year to Russian TV channels ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
PBK TV journalist in the broadcaster's Riga studios.
PBK TV journalist in the broadcaster's Riga studios. Source: Ints Kalnins/Reuters/Scanpix
News

Estonian commercial TV customers pay up to three million euros per year in license fees, via operators, to TV broadcasters based in the Russian Federation, it has been revealed.

''Estonian citizens are charged for basic package which include payments to the larger Russian TV channels,'' Professor Jüri Pihel for the Baltic Film, Media, Arts and Communications Institute (BFM) told daily Postimees.

However, since customers generally cannot opt out of what he called propaganda channels broadcast from the Russian Federation in their basic package, customers have to pay for these even if they don't want them, continued Mr. Pihel.

Several Russian channels beneficiaries

Anonymous sources put the figure Estonian operators pay to Russian channels Pervõi Baltiiski Kanalile (PBK) NTV-Mir, RTR-Planeta and Ren TV Estonia at between €2.7 and €3 million, according to Postimees.

The channels trade in Estonia under the Lavtian-registerd Baltic Media Alliance (Baltijas Mediju Alianse ‒ BMA) and Baltic Authors and Broadcasters Association (Balti Autorite ja Leviliit ‒ BALL), which is registered in Estonia. Estonian operators Elisa, Telia, STV and TVPlay Home (formerly Viasat) also carry Russian channels but have not disclosed the licence fees they pay for this.

Furthermore, if advertising revenues are factored in, the amount going to TV channels in the Russian Federation doubles to around six million euros, it has been estimated.

A loophole in current Estonia law exists since no single piece of legislation covers the activities of Russian TV channels and, at the same time, the channels are not required to comply with Estonian language legislation, since the channels are not registered in Estonia. This would necessitate Estonian-language subtitles, or audio dubbing. ERR's public TV broadcasting channels carry Estonian subtitles or simultaneous translation with all broadcasts in languages other than Estonian, including the Russian-language-only ETV+.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

bfmestonian commercial tvtelevision in estoniarussian tv channels in estoniarussian language broadcasting in estoniaestonian language law


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
19.10

Izmailova: Greens to confirm election list on 1 December

19.10

Estonia 200 unlikely to attract enough votes to shake up Estonian parties

19.10

Prime minister discusses illegal migration with EU colleagues

19.10

Ratas increasingly popular, Kallas losing ground among Reform voters

19.10

Bomb scare at Tallinn shopping centre

19.10

Third child dies of carbon monoxide poisoning following Kakumäe gas leak

19.10

Police and Border Guard showcasing work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday

18.10

Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.10

Law firm: Ukrainian seasonal workers struggling to get paid

19.10

State implementing measures to boost development of Northeastern Estonia

19.10

Bank of Estonia: Instant payments would make payment environment smoother

19.10

Third-quarter registered unemployment steady on year at 4.5%

18.10

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

18.10

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million

17.10

Estonia sees fastest inflation in Baltics in September

17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

Culture
2019 Elections
Reform's new outdoor poster advertising campaign, replete with new slogan and new(ish) leader, as it would appear in Tartu Highway in central Tallinn.

''A Better Future'' new Reform Party slogan

The Reform Party has kicked off its election campaign for March 2019's election with the slogan ''A Better Future!'' (''Parem tulevik''), appearing on outdoor advertising hoardings and including images of leader, Kaja Kallas.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:32

Margus Hunt instrumental in Bills annihilation, nearly scores

10:56

'The Little Comrade' wins top prize at Belgian film festival

10:10

Estonian operators pay around €3 million per year to Russian TV channels

09:28

''A Better Future'' new Reform Party slogan

21.10

New York Estonian House hosts International Law Week reception

21.10

Moscow-Constantinople split highlighting Estonia's role in Orthodox church

21.10

Estonian president starts working visit to Australia

20.10

Estonia to bring back electric car subsidy, this time for businesses

20.10

Day in the Life: Kersti the flutist

20.10

Estonia to be advertised with help of foreign celebrities

20.10

Law firm: Ukrainian seasonal workers struggling to get paid

20.10

Survey: Half of Estonian women would like three or more children

19.10

State implementing measures to boost development of Northeastern Estonia

19.10

Security cameras can be used to process personal data

19.10

Bank of Estonia: Instant payments would make payment environment smoother

19.10

Third-quarter registered unemployment steady on year at 4.5%

19.10

Izmailova: Greens to confirm election list on 1 December

19.10

Estonia 200 unlikely to attract enough votes to shake up Estonian parties

19.10

Prime minister discusses illegal migration with EU colleagues

19.10

Ratas increasingly popular, Kallas losing ground among Reform voters

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: