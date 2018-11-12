news

SDE unveils top candidates list ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Some of SDE's main candidates. Centre: Jevgeni Ossinovski. Left, from top: Rainer Vakra, Helmen Kütt, Ivari Padar. Right, from top: Indrek Tarand, Marina Kaljurand and Madis Kallas.
Some of SDE's main candidates. Centre: Jevgeni Ossinovski. Left, from top: Rainer Vakra, Helmen Kütt, Ivari Padar. Right, from top: Indrek Tarand, Marina Kaljurand and Madis Kallas. Source: ERR
News

Coalition partner the Social Democratic party (SDE) has announced its top riders for the March 2019 elections in Estonia's 12 electoral districts, though its full list will be confirmed in December, the party says.

There are no real surprises on a well-stocked list which includes the recently-attracted Indrek Tarad, currently still an independent MEP. Mr Tarand, whilst standing for SDE, has not as yet become a party member.

Since the system in Estonia is a PR system based on the d'Hondt method, in all three types of national elections (EU, General, Local), where votes for a party are redistributed amongst its candidates, it makes sense to have 'flagship' figures to garner enough votes in each district (save the EU elections, where Estonia is treated as a single district) giving the excess votes over the quota needed to secure a seat, to other, less popular candidates.

Celebrity candidates

This often leads to parties running celebrities from another field whose political sense or experience could be queried. Recent examples* include former sumo star Baruto, Kaido Höövelson, standing for the Centre Party, and former Olympic cross-country skier Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, on Reform's list.

SDE has not gone down that route yet, and probably needn't – recent acquisitions Indrek Tarand and Marina Kaljurand are both seasoned veterans of the Estonian political scene, with Ms Kaljurand a former ambassador to Moscow as well as an erstwhile presidential candidate.

That said, culture minister Indrek Saar is a former theatre actor and director and TV soap star and has been a party stalwart, and possible leader, for some time.

Candidates list

In addition to Mr Saar and Mr Tarand, running in Lääne and Pärnu Counties respectively, SDE's top candidates are as follows:

Tallinn city

  • City Centre, Lasnamäe and Pirita: Jevgeni Ossinovski (current party leader).
  • Haabersti, North Tallinn, and Kristiine: Sven Mikser (current foreign minister).
  • Mustamäe and Nõmme: Rainer Vakr.​

 Rest of Estonia:

  • Ida Viru County: Andres Anvelt (current interior minister).
  • Jõgeva and Tartu Counties: Eiki Nestor (current speaker of the house).
  • Võru, Valga and Põlva Counties: Ivari Padar (current MEP).
  • Harju and Rapla Counties: Marina Kaljurand.
  • Hiiu, Lääne and Saare Counties: Madis Kallas.
  • Järva and Viljandi Counties: Helmen Kütt.

 SDE thus have quite a roster of candidates, though one notable absentee from the list so far is current health minister Riina Sikkut. SDE's support currently stands at 14% by some estimates; curiously enough the same figure as its number of Riigikogu seats. The champion of social tax, health service improvements and the less-popular alcohol excise duty, as well as the arch-nemesis of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), expect SDE to be in office after the general election.

Not the only party to have announced its main list

The Reform Party has already announced all 12 of its top candidates for each district.

 Each party may run two more than the candidate list quota for that district, so for example 14 candidates on a district with a quota of 12 would be maximum, with the two candidates receiving the smallest number of votes stuck off the list immediately. See here for a more detailed explanation of the electoral system in Estonia.

Since ministers do not sit in the Riigikogu, but are permitted to run in the elections, existing ones such as Indrek Saar or Sven Mikser are obvious vote pullers. If they clinch a seat and remain in office (or if any elected MP is appointed minister) the seat is transferred to the candidate with the next highest amount of votes on the list. Conversely if a minister steps down, the benchwarmer MP has to make way for them to return to the Riigkokgu (as happened this year when Urve Palo, also of SDE, resigned as entrepreneurship minister).

The general election is on 3 March, 2019. The EU parliamentary election is held in two phases in late May 2019.

Presidential elections are not direct and follow a series of ballots at the Riigikogu, the electoral college in the districts if the former are found wanting, the Riigikogu again and, in the case of the current President, a direct appointment if stalemate occurs.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

--

*though this is no comment on the political acumen of the as-yet untested Mr Höövelson or Ms Šmigun-Vähi.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jevgeni ossinovskiparty ratingsindrek saarsdeindrek tarandsocial democratic party2019 european elections2019 estonian parliamentary electionsestonian electoral system


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:55

SDE unveils top candidates list

09:26

Prosecutor General presenting Russia money laundering evidence to Riigikogu

11.11

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11.11

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

11.11

Tallinn Freedom Square to be lit up in Polish colours on Sunday

10.11

Free Party MP completes journey from right to left, likely to join SDE

10.11

MP: Riigikogu not informed about UN migration compact since March

09.11

Defence Committee visit to Finland focusing on practical cooperation

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09.11

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

09.11

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:23

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

18:04

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

17:10

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

16:45

President facing questions of function in light of UN compact discord Updated

16:17

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

15:38

Pro Patria: Estonia should not join UN compact

14:34

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

13:41

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12:37

Centre Party follows suit naming main candidates for 2019 election

12:06

UN compact non-binding, no government green light needed, says minister

11:28

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

10:55

SDE unveils top candidates list

09:26

Prosecutor General presenting Russia money laundering evidence to Riigikogu

11.11

President to work in Narva next week

11.11

Reform Party backs call for new foreign trade minister

11.11

President Kersti Kaljulaid attending event in Paris marking end of WWI

11.11

Tallinn Freedom Square to be lit up in Polish colours on Sunday

10.11

Free Party MP completes journey from right to left, likely to join SDE

10.11

MP: Riigikogu not informed about UN migration compact since March

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: