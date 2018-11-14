news

EKRE's top candidates for 2019 elections more or less in place ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Martin Helme and Mart Helme at an EKRE council meeting.
Martin Helme and Mart Helme at an EKRE council meeting. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia has in large part decided its top candidates for the March 2019 Riigikogu elections, to be officially confirmed by the party board on Friday.

EKRE's top candidate for Harju and Rapla Counties, Estonia's largest electoral district, will be MP Henn Põlluaas.

Party chairman Mart Helme, meanwhile, will run in the number one spot in Pärnu County.

Monika Helme will top the party's election list in Lääne, Saare and Hiiu Counties, party deputy chairman Jaak Madison in Järva and Viljandi Counties, entrepreneur Kersti Kracht in Ida-Viru County, and MP Uno Kaskpeit in Võru, Valga and Põlva Counties. Businessman and historian Anti Poolamets, meanwhile, will run as the party's top candidate in Lääne-Viru County.

According to current information, yet undecided is whether ex-Centrist MP Peeter ernits or MP Raivo Põldaru will be EKRE's number one candidate in Tartu and Jõgeva Counties.

The party plans to name historian Jaak Valge as its top candidate in the city of Tartu, however.

In Tallinn, the apparent top candidate in Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine Districts is Urmas Espenberg, while party deputy chairman Martin Helme will be running in Mustamäe and Nõmme. The party intends to run Reserve Lt. Col. Leo Kunnas as its number one candidate in Pirita and Lasnamäe, but this has yet to be finalised.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections are to take place on 3 March.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

conservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
13.11

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

13.11

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13.11

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

13.11

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

MEP slams rabble rousing on UN compact, Reform leader more conciliatory

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

Opinion
06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

05.11

Valner Valme: NO99 stole Von Krahl's show

04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Audit Office: In case of crisis, unemployment reserve would last 3 years

12.11

Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers hit ten-year low

10.11

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:38

Estonian tax and customs officials bust 28kg of marijuana

10:42

Riigikogu president on official visit to Israel

10:20

EKRE's top candidates for 2019 elections more or less in place

09:52

Third quarter: Older persons increasingly active on labour market

08:57

Mikser: Estonia's independence a foreign policy success story

13.11

Estonian political parties and policies from a 'Western' viewpoint: Part 1

13.11

Biodiversity Party to file registration papers this week

13.11

Estonia 200: Political declaration must be added to migration compact

13.11

Ratas discusses 2021-2027 EU budget with German finance minister

13.11

Study: Majority of Estonian residents support laxer alcohol policy

13.11

Estonia providing EOD training to future specialists from Ukraine

13.11

Immigration quota for 2019 unchanged at 1,315 people

13.11

Economist: Job marketplace frenetic and employee-led

13.11

Tunne Kelam MEP honoured by US

13.11

MEP slams rabble rousing on UN compact, Reform leader more conciliatory

13.11

Prime Minister in Germany presenting digital Estonia

12.11

Ask Justice Chancellor about migration compact, says Riigikogu committee

12.11

October registered unemployment increases slightly to 4.6%

12.11

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 12-18 November

12.11

President facing questions of function in light of UN compact discord

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: