Child allowance for children of conscripts to increase sixfold

BNS
Kids watching other sledders sled down Kassitoome Hill on Shrove Tuesday in Tartu. Feb. 13, 2018.
Kids watching other sledders sled down Kassitoome Hill on Shrove Tuesday in Tartu. Feb. 13, 2018. Source: (Aili Vahtla/ERR)
The Estonian government at its Thursday meeting decided to increase sixfold the allowance for children of conscripts and persons in alternative service.

The government approved a proposal by the Ministry of Defence to raise the allowance for the children of conscripts and persons in alternative service from €50 to €300 per month.

The increase in this allowance is based on the support for a minor child provided by the Family Law Act, according to which the monthly support payment for one child shall not be less than half of the monthly minimum wage. As the current minimum wage is €500, the minimum monthly support payment is €250 in size.

This allowance will be added to the monthly support received by conscripts or persons in alternative service, which, depending on the duration thereof, amounts to €100-200 per month.

Over a period of five years, an average of 60 children have received this allowance. This year, the allowance has been paid out to 48 children.

The increase will enter into force on 1 January 2019.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

MP Jürgen Ligi (Reform) speaking before the Riigikogu.

Proposal to switch to Estonian-only education rejected by one vote

The Riigikogu on Tuesday rejected a draft resolution submitted by the parliamentary group of the opposition Reform Party according to which the Riigikogu would have tasked the Estonian government with drawing up plans for a transition to the provision of education in the Estonian language exclusively.

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

