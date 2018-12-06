Child allowance for children of conscripts to increase sixfold

The Estonian government at its Thursday meeting decided to increase sixfold the allowance for children of conscripts and persons in alternative service.

The government approved a proposal by the Ministry of Defence to raise the allowance for the children of conscripts and persons in alternative service from €50 to €300 per month.

The increase in this allowance is based on the support for a minor child provided by the Family Law Act, according to which the monthly support payment for one child shall not be less than half of the monthly minimum wage. As the current minimum wage is €500, the minimum monthly support payment is €250 in size.

This allowance will be added to the monthly support received by conscripts or persons in alternative service, which, depending on the duration thereof, amounts to €100-200 per month.

Over a period of five years, an average of 60 children have received this allowance. This year, the allowance has been paid out to 48 children.

The increase will enter into force on 1 January 2019.

