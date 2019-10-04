ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Record number of consripts joining defence forces voluntarily ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The 1st Infantry Brigade at a formation this summer.
The 1st Infantry Brigade at a formation this summer. Source: mil.ee
News

More than 1,000 young people started conscript service in the Estonian Defence Forces in the last call-up of 2019 and over half of them started voluntarily which is a new record.

With the last call-up of the year, 1,083 new conscripts including six female volunteers, started eight months of training on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, the Defense Resources Agency said.

Altogether 52.4 percent of the call-up selectees started conscript service voluntarily. There has never been such a high share of volunteers. For example, the share of young people who voluntarily started conscript service was 40.5 percent in July and 31.5 percent in January.

Altogether 555 young people, including three female volunteers, started conscript service in the 1st Infantry Brigade. A total of 363 conscripts, including three female volunteers, started training as part of the 2nd Infantry Brigade. The Support Command got 85 conscripts and the Cyber Command 80 conscripts.

For this call-up, altogether 23 young men returned for conscript service from foreign countries. Most of those who arrived from abroad came from Finland, but other countries also included the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Norway, Greece, and Cyprus.

A large number of the conscripts have a B category driver's license and a few also hold a C category license. Most of the new conscripts have completed secondary or basic education.

Altogether 3,336 young people, including 38 female volunteers, started conscript service in 2019.

The next conscript service call-up will take place on the last week of January next year, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

estonian defence forcesconscription


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
13:11

Ratas does not support tuition fees for Estonian language education

12:02

Linnahall opera theater funding could come from cultural endowment

11:46

Tänak running in third place at Rally Wales

11:21

Estonian-Bahamian couple both win Silver in Doha World Championships

10:43

Uibo clinches World Championships Decathlon Silver in Doha

what the papers say
Business
01.10

Nordica partner Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

28.09

Budget earmarks €48 million for border construction until 2022

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:56

Riigikogu speaker talks climate neutrality with Hungarian president

18:49

What the papers say: Kihnu in New York Times, gene bank-based studies

18:27

Age ceiling proposed for Saaremaa aircraft procurement

18:03

Culture is happening: Oct. 4-10

17:46

IKEA to build store in Rae Municipality, close to Tallinn

17:22

Record number of consripts joining defence forces voluntarily

17:04

Court confiscates Belarusian smugglers' cars and hands them entry bans

16:28

Drivers warned of possible ice on roads on Friday

16:06

Estonian court jails former ISS employee for spying for Russia Updated

15:59

Simson: New oil shale plants will not be a problem for Estonia

15:20

High level Swedbank visit to Estonia meets with protests

14:55

Estonian minister emphasizes importance of developing personal medicine

14:16

Fight against money laundering to intensify

13:45

Persson: Swedbank to stay in Estonia and continue growing

13:11

Ratas does not support tuition fees for Estonian language education

12:40

Indrek Neivelt: It would be good to avoid dogmas in tax debate

12:02

Linnahall opera theater funding could come from cultural endowment

11:46

Tänak running in third place at Rally Wales

11:21

Estonian-Bahamian couple both win Silver in Doha World Championships

10:43

Uibo clinches World Championships Decathlon Silver in Doha

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: