ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Steven Sepp.
Steven Sepp. Source: EDF
News

The annual Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) military exercise has brought one young émigré Estonian back to his homeland.

Steven Sepp left Estonia as a 10-year-old, for the U.K., but five years ago reached conscription age and, this year, returned to his country of origin for Spring Storm, ERR's online Estonian news reports.

Steven says he has had to regularly explain to friends in Britain what he is doing in Estonia right now. In the U.K., as in much of Europe, mandatory military service is unknown (national service in the U.K. was phased out in the early 1960s-ed.), as are large-scale reserve training exercises, whereas in Estonia, mandatory conscription still exists.

Conscripts in Estonia serve an eight to 11-month compulsory period of military service, then are later subject to call-ups for reservist training every five years.

''Defense is a concept that most Brits don't have to think about; it sort of takes care of itself,'' Steven told Sõdurileht, the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) newsletter.

''The question still comes up, 'why don't you join the army here [in the U.K.],'' he continued.

Steven first came back to Estonia to attend high school, but he remains convinced that it was fulfilling his mandatory military service which saved his native Estonian language skills.

''I have Estonian language education up to third grade, so military service was almost like remedial lessons,'' he said.

Steven, who serves with the reservist pioneer batallion as an ensign (lipnik, in Estonian), has been active on the firing ranges and with exercises placing anti-tank mines.

''The first thing that brought me back is definitely the obligation. However, there is also the experience we all gain on this exercise. Not everyone has the same level of experience, and there are so many things to pick up, from discipline, to leadership, and more,'' he went on, adding that this experience has also impressed his employer – he works in the energy sector despite not having any previous professional experience in that field.

While he still looks for more work experience in the U.K., he would return to Estonia, when thinking about it on a good day, and in case of a crisis and the call for reservists, says he would be back in a heartbeat.

Over 9,000 participants, from approximately 13 countries, are taking part in this year's Spring Storm, including units from the 1st Infantry Brigade, elements of the 2nd Infantry Brigade, units from Support Command, as well as other units of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the volunteer Estonian Defence Leage (Kaitseliit), together with personnel from the British-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP).

Much of Spring Storm takes place in the hinterland of Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru Counties, though some maneuvers are to be carried out in Harju County, surrounding Tallinn, and Jõgeva County in south-central Estonia.

The original article (in Estonian) and video clip is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfkevadtormestonia in nato


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:52

Spring Storm sees first ever joint Estonian-US Military Police exercise

08:18

RAF jets arrive at Ämari air base

02.05

President Kaljulaid 'emotionally upset as a woman,' says Helme

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

02.05

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

02.05

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme

Opinion
13:34

Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

12:19

Gallery: 'My Song Festival Story' exhibition opens in Tallinn

11:36

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

11:03

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home

10:04

Friday morning weather brings return to winter

Business
26.04

Estonia exceeds 2020 EU goal with 80% employment rate in 2018

25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
14:58

Gallery: President appoints Madis Müller next governor of Bank of Estonia

14:27

Electronic services of Estonian Tax and Customs Board down until May 8

13:34

Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

12:19

Gallery: 'My Song Festival Story' exhibition opens in Tallinn

11:36

Deliberations begin for 2020-2023 state budget strategy

11:03

Spring Storm exercise brings émigré Estonian back home

10:04

Friday morning weather brings return to winter

09:32

Prime minister, Centre, squirming a bit over Helme remarks, says minister

08:52

Spring Storm sees first ever joint Estonian-US Military Police exercise

08:18

RAF jets arrive at Ämari air base

02.05

President Kaljulaid 'emotionally upset as a woman,' says Helme

02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Kaupo Meiel: Nothing good left, everything is terrible!

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

02.05

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

02.05

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

02.05

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

02.05

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: