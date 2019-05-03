Polish fighter jets to conduct flights over Northeastern Estonia on Friday

Sukhoi Su-22 variable-sweep wing fighter-bombers of the Polish Air Force participating in Estonia's large-scale annual Spring Storm military exercise are to carry out low-altitude training flights above Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru Counties between 9-10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The training flights scheduled for Friday night are necessary preparation for the training battle stage of Spring Storm to begin next week.

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) are requesting that all residents of the region bring their pets domestic animals indoors and warn about and explain the training flights, which are expected to generate higher noise levels than usual, to children and the elderly.

Over 9,000 participants from 13 countries are set to take part in the 16th annual Spring Storm military exercise, which began on Monday and will continue through Friday, May 17.

Among Estonian troops participating in the exercise are units of the Estonian Land Forces, the Estonian Air Force and the Estonian Navy alike, including from the 1st Infantry Brigade, the 2nd Infantry Brigade, Support Command, and the volunteer Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit).

Joining them are troops from NATO Battle Group Estonia as well as allied and partner states arriving in Estonia especially for the exercise.

The bulk of the exercise will take place in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru Counties in Northeastern Estonia this year, but parts of the nearly three-week exercise will affect Harju and Jõgeva Counties as well.

Much of Spring Storm will take place on the territory of Alutaguse, Lüganuse, Jõhvi, Toila, Vinni and Viru-Nigula Municipalities and the cities and towns of Kohtla-Järve, Sillamäe and Narva-Jõesuu.