Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

On Sunday night, a Facebook user posted a photo and video of a military jet flying too low over their property in the Paikuse area on the outskirts of Pärnu. The aircraft was confirmed to be an Estonian military jet.

The video indicated that the jet flew at an altitude of some 20 meters.

The Estonian Air Force confirmed to regional daily Pärnu Postimees (link in Estonian) that an L-39 training jet of the Estonian Air Force did indeed fly lower than permitted over Pärnu County.

The aircraft was fulfilling duties within the framework of the Estonian Defence Forces' (EDF) Spring Storm military exercise at the time, however the pilot miscalculated its altitude.

"The Estonian Air Force has launched an air safety investigation and apologizes for the incident," said Estonian Air Force spokesperson Sigrid Paula Pukk.