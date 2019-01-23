news

Opinion Festival open to new discussion ideas for 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Festival goers at 2018's event in Paide.
Festival goers at 2018's event in Paide. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The annual Opinion Festival (Estonian: Arvamusfestival) may be many months away, taking place as it does on 9 and 10 August in the central Estonian town of Paide. However, festival organisers invite suggestions themed on the future, which they say is the guiding principle of 2019's event.

These discussions should be focussed on asking those questions which have not been answered yet and which, in one way or another, prepare us for the future, the organisers say, and will be drawn by a public canvassing of ideas open until the end of January.

The future is the guiding principle not least in light of the Estonia 100 celebrations last year, which continues to mark state-building milestones (for instance the centenary of the founding of the Riigikogu in April).

"All countries are created to last forever – the survival of Estonian nation, language, and culture through time is the foundational idea of the Republic of Estonia,'' said Toomas Kiho, the Head of the Steering Group at Estonia 100.

''One hundred years after the birth of the country is a good time to set new goals for the coming centuries. Therefore, it makes sense to look forward, to the future – as best we can, with the highest academic and intellectual capacity that we have," Mr Kiho continued.

Maiu Lauring, Head Organiser of the annual Opinion Festival, the seventh of its kind, says it is inevitable that the future will bring increasingly more changes and that there is something in human nature which makes us cautious about them.

"During the seventh Opinion Festival, we'll ask what this future will be like –  the one we're creating today with our choices, acts, and words. By involving the best knowledge and taking into account the human tendency towards caution, we'll discuss what kind of future we want and, in co-creation, we will take first steps to shape this future," said Ms Lauring.

During the year of Estonia's National University 100, the role of the University of Tartu and scientists is of particular importance in the public discussion surrounding future, festival organisers say. Project Manager at Estonia's National University 100, Kadri Asmer, says that it is vital to understand that hundred years of higher education in Estonian is a gift to the whole country, and not merely the pride of one particular university.

"The task of the National University is to be the leader of social development and to offer solutions to problems, while looking out for Estonian culture and science," said Ms Asmer.

A more precise reference point set to mark the future is the year 2035, also the base year in preparing a new long-term strategy for the Estonian state. The ideas for the next Opinion Festival discussions should help explain some complex topics, to create a better understanding between opposing sides, as well as introducing new knowledge, providing smart solutions, and asking questions that don't yet have an answer. As always, discussion suggestions from everyone – individuals as well as institutions, businesses, NGOs, and networks – are welcome, say the organisers.

This gathering of ideas will last until 31 January. All ideas received will be rated by the Opinion Festival's organisational team, consisting of ten members.

Every discussion idea will be rated in four categories (reasoning, purpose, form of discussion, diversity of participants) and this will go on to copmrise the ranked list of discussion topics.

The next step will be dividing ideas into matching fields of discussion, set to begin in March, with the aim of publishing the programme at the beginning of June.

Anyone that wishes can submit their ideas via the form on the Opinion Festival's web page here.

The Seventh Annual Opinion Festival will take place on 9 and 10 August in Paide.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

opinion festival paidearvamus festivalopinion festival 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
08:56

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

22.01

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

22.01

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

22.01

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

22.01

Two-year temperature low recorded at -25.3C

22.01

Reform MP confirmed in potential Viimsi job switch with Siim Kallas

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

22.01

Indrek Tarand requests EKRE apology, latter claims vice versa

Opinion
22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:47

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

21.01

Finnish digital prescriptions valid in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Former defence chief to work for Estonian defence industry company Milrem

21.01

December industrial producer price index up 1.6% on year

20.01

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

20.01

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:02

'Elect a better past!' exhibit to open at Maarjamäe Palace

17:44

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

17:06

Opinion Festival open to new discussion ideas for 2019

16:31

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

16:02

President Kaljulaid: EU has many competitive advantages for the future

15:23

airBaltic operating over 100 flights from Tallinn in 2019

14:58

EKRE outdoor advert spotted after ban comes into force Updated

13:57

Defence minister meets counterpart in Mali, heads of EU, UN missions

13:26

ERR election broadcasting regulations overview

12:49

Paper: Anvelt may have left politics due to ties with Anton Ger

11:47

US Federal Reserve to probe Deutsche Bank over suspicious Danske cash

10:55

Report: Awareness crucial in fight against information laundering

09:47

Tax and Customs Board calls on companies to prepare for Brexit

08:56

Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

22.01

Facebook interested in Estonian elections

22.01

Madise: Ban does not extend to MEP candidates not running for Riigikogu

22.01

UK-based Estonians talk about how Brexit affects them

22.01

European Commission clears Blackstone to buy Luminor

22.01

Gallery: Order of parties, candidates determined by electoral committee

22.01

SEB lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: