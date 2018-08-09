news

Annual Arvamusfestival takes place this weekend in Paide, ERR is there ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Arvamusfestival 2018 logo and English language event.
Arvamusfestival 2018 logo and English language event. Source: ERR
News

The sixth annual Arvamusfestival ('opinion festival') takes place this weekend in the central Estonian town of Paide.

Arvamusfestival is a place for all to come together and give a platform to their views, as well improve the debate culture and civic education in Estonia. Its format mostly comprises moderated panel discussions and debates as well as workshops, on a wide range of subjects in politics, society, innovation and more.

It is modelled on the Almedalsveckan festival in Sweden, which has been running for around 50 years, and similar events in some of the other Scandinavian and Baltic countries, together forming the newly-launched Democracy Festivals platform.

ERR has a stage at the Paide Lauluväljak and is hosting several events in Estonian including panel discussions with the leaders of all the major political parties and other prominent politicians, analysts and journalists.

ERR News itself is holding an English-language panel discussion at 14.00-15.30 EEST on Saturday 11 August, entitled 'Beyond the Digital: What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?'. The discussion is aimed at teasing out some of the plus sides to living in Estonia without glossing over the negatives, at the same time exploring some of the alternative spheres than the much-vaunted digital e-state phenomenon.

The English-language panel discussion will be moderated by Federico Plantera (ITA) who is a freelance journalist, researcher, copywriter and political commentator and has worked for Il Fatto Quotidiano.it (Italy) as well as ERR News, e-Estonia and the e-Estonia Showroom (EAS).

The panelists, all long term expats here, who work or study in a variety of different areas, are: Mark Cowan (UK), Lucía Riet de Mahhov (Uruguay), Felipe Mohando (Argentina), Inga Ulena (Latvia) and Andrew Whyte (UK).

Audience questions are also encouraged.

Arvamusfestival starts at 12.00 on Friday, 10 August and will close with a final debate between all the party leaders in Estonia, including Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, all of whom will no doubt be keen to hammer out the various controversies of the day in preparation for the parliamentary elections in March 2019, at 20.00-21.30.

The Arvamusfestival website is here. The festival has a Facebook page as well, with individual events set up for each discussion. Weather in Paide during the event is forecast to be warm and sunny on the Friday with temperatures as high as 33C, cooling down on the Saturday to the low 20s C with a chance of some rain.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

arvamusfestival 2018arvamusfestival paideopinion festival 2018festival of opinion 2018opinion festival paide


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08.08

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

08.08

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

08.08

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

08.08

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

08.08

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

08.08

Conscript injured in grenade blast during training

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

FEATURE
BUSINESS
08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08.08

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

07.08

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

Opinion
12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:42

Gräzin planning to represent Estonian eurosceptics in Brussels

14:15

Government supports abolishing daylight saving time in Europe

13:27

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

13:06

Rescuers working to extinguish wildfire sparked by launched missile

12:14

Prime minister expresses support for corruption investigation in Narva

11:22

Five police patrols checking speeds on Tallinn-Tartu Highway Thursday

10:19

Annual Arvamusfestival takes place this weekend in Paide, ERR is there

09:51

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

08:49

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

08.08

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

08.08

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

08.08

Conscript injured in grenade blast during training

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: