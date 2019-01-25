news

Ministry seeking solution to law affecting some new mothers' benefits ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

A gap created by the Income Tax Act being amended last year has saddled women to receive maternity benefits in a lump sum at the end of the year with an obligation to pay additional taxes. One possible solution the Ministry of Finance is considering would involve making changes to the Health Insurance Act.

Daily Postimees wrote on Thursday that in amending the Income Tax Act, not a single member of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu had realised that if women who go on maternity leave at the end of the year are paid out months' worth of maternity benefits in a lump sum, based on their income tax return, they end up owing the state taxes.

ERR contacted the Ministry of Finance, which authored the bill, to ask about what solutions are being considered to compensate this legislative lapse, and whether the state plans on doing anything regarding those women already affected by this tax obligation.

Siiri Suutre of the Ministry of Finance's Public Relations Department said that according to current legislation, maternity benefits for a period of 140 days are paid out in a lump sum.

"This means that everyone who was paid maternity benefits at the end of 2018 will not receive any income at the beginning of 2019," she explained. "At the same time, they will retain the right to use these months' income tax exemptions throughout the year. In other words, when filing taxes, it will be possible to apply the income tax exemptions from months during which a taxpayer received no income to one's entire 2019 income."

Maternity benefits are required by the Health Insurance Act to be paid out in a lump sum, but the latter is set to change in the future.

"On 1 April 2022, changes to the Health Insurance Act and the Family Benefits Act will enter into force according to which the Estonian National Social Insurance Board will begin paying out maternity benefits on a monthly basis," Ms Suutre cited as a solution. "We will be submitting a proposal to the Ministry of Social Affairs to amend the Health Insurance Act so that payouts can be divided up even sooner."

The handling of the Income Tax Act in the Riigikogu had been led by the Finance Committee, but ERR was unable to get in touch with committee chairman Mihhail Stalnuhhin on Thursday.

Mr Stalnuhhin told Postimees, however, that he would try to address the issue ahead of the upcoming elections already.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financemihhail stalnuhhinincome tax actparental benefitshealth insurance act


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Reform promises campaign bus compliance with outdoor ad ban

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

24.01

Reinsalu: Last year's resettlement quota not to roll over to 2019

24.01

Defence minister meets EDF personnel in Mali

24.01

Taxify lobbies ministry on ride-sharing bill

24.01

Eesti Post considers cutting back print media delivery

Opinion
22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
08:57

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

24.01

Taxify lobbies ministry on ride-sharing bill

24.01

Eesti Post considers cutting back print media delivery

24.01

IT company to relocate in Kalamaja, bringing around 250 jobs

23.01

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:59

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

16:16

Prime minister in Davos, discusses tech cooperation with African nations

15:20

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

14:58

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

14:24

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards gala held in Tallinn

13:41

The strange case of Andres Anvelt

12:53

Estonia opens honorary consulate in San Diego

11:59

Ministry seeking solution to law affecting some new mothers' benefits

10:56

No candidates withdraw ahead of Riigikogu elections

09:58

Tallinn City Council votes in favour of reducing council size

08:57

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Reform promises campaign bus compliance with outdoor ad ban

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

24.01

Reinsalu: Last year's resettlement quota not to roll over to 2019

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

24.01

Defence minister meets EDF personnel in Mali

24.01

Taxify lobbies ministry on ride-sharing bill

24.01

Culture.ee: Ago Väli on Out-Or's Structures

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: