Live at 13.00 | All-women pre-election debate in English

ERR is hosting a live pre-election debate today Thursday featuring panelists Yana Toom (Centre), Riina Sikkut (SDE), Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform), Eva-Liisa Luhamets (Pro Patria) and Liina Normet (Estonia 200). The debate is moderated by ERR News' Aili Vahtla, and will be broadcast live on ERR News at 13.00 EEST.

The panel is an all-woman selection of party representatives. Topics up for discussion will obviously focus on the impending elections on 3 March, with particular emphasis on issues facing women; voters and politicians alike.

The event is set to last one hour. Those wishing to watch, wherever they are, can view it via a live video link-up on the ERR News front page on the day, or in the player in this article.

Confirmed for the panel are:

Yana Toom MEP (Centre)

Riina Sikkut (Minister of Health and Labour, SDE)

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Member of the Riigikogu, Reform)

Eva-Liisa Luhamets (Pro Patria)

Liina Normet (Estonia 200)

Moderator: Aili Vahtla (ERR News). Debate introduced by Elo Ellermaa (ERR).