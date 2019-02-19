news

Former high-level EU official of Estonian origin convicted for rape ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The European Commission in Brussels.
The European Commission in Brussels. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

On Monday a court in Brussels sentenced Margus Rahuoja, a 51-year-old former senior EU official from Estonia, to four years in prison. Mr Rahuoja, a former EU director of aviation and international transport affairs, was found guilty of rape.

According to Belgian La Dernière Heure, the victim in the case is a lawyer working at the EU's Mobility and Transport directorate. Though La Dernière Heure didn't publish Mr Rahuoja's name, it did use his initials along with his age, former job title and nationality, which made it easy enough to deduce the rest.

The events that led to Mr Rahuoja's conviction took place on the premises of the European Commission in September 2015. Weekly Eesti Ekspress reported the allegations against Mr Rahuoja in the same year. Back then, the paper wrote about an internal investigation for alleged harassment of a colleague, which in consequence saw Mr Rahuoja suspended.

Mr Rahuoja did not plead guilty, but insisted that he and the victim had had a consensual sexual relationship.

The court based its guilty verdict on statements of the victim, findings of a medical examination, and phone calls made by the victim. A witness also described having seen the two earlier the same night, the victim repeatedly fending off Mr Rahuoja's advances.

ERR's online news reported on Monday that Mr Rahuoja is planning to appeal his sentence, though Mr Rahuoja himself wasn't available for comment.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

european commissionbrusselscrimemargus rahuoja


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
18.02

Independence day brings public transport diversions

18.02

Pollsters: Centre, Reform, EKRE only parties to get MEP seats in May

18.02

Ministry analysis brings clarity to parties manifesto promises costs

18.02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business

18.02

Edelaraudtee to reconstruct 28 km of railway along Lelle-Türi section

18.02

Savisaar gets over €100,000 in returned seized funds, not full sum demanded

18.02

Kaljulaid: Fear no excuse to deprive citizens of digital technologies

18.02

Newspaper Association wants ad-free local papers

Opinion
13.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

Business
14.02

Long-term unemployment at 20-year low, under-employment rises

13.02

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

13.02

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

13.02

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:47

EU banks regulator probes Estonian, Danish authorities compliance on Danske Updated

15:44

Financial authority: Danske has eight months to shut up shop in Estonia Updated

13:17

Supreme Court rules Russian citizen with criminal record can stay

12:30

Financial authority to close Danske Estonia branch

12:01

Inspectorate: Some 500 teachers lacking required language skills

11:23

Parties reject invitation to political debate on private TV channel

10:23

NATO air policing mission intercepts five Russian planes

09:32

Former high-level EU official of Estonian origin convicted for rape

08:44

Mikser calls for continued support of Ukraine

18.02

SDE wants Järve school compromise, Isamaa favours working party solution

18.02

Current Riigikogu in its final week of existence

18.02

Independence day brings public transport diversions

18.02

Pollsters: Centre, Reform, EKRE only parties to get MEP seats in May

18.02

Ministry analysis brings clarity to parties manifesto promises costs

18.02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business

18.02

Edelaraudtee to reconstruct 28 km of railway along Lelle-Türi section

18.02

Savisaar gets over €100,000 in returned seized funds, not full sum demanded

18.02

Kaljulaid: Fear no excuse to deprive citizens of digital technologies

18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

18.02

Newspaper Association wants ad-free local papers

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: