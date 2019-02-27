news

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Thousands of candles are lit all over the country every year to commemorate the victims of the 1949 March deportations.
Thousands of candles are lit all over the country every year to commemorate the victims of the 1949 March deportations. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Ministry of Justice has submitted a proposal to the government to celebrate 25 March this year as a one-off national holiday. Though so far not on Estonia's list of official flag days, 25 March is typically a day of remembrance for the victims of the 1949 March deportations.

This year 25 March marks the 70th anniversary of Operation Priboi, or "Coastal Surf", in the course of which Soviet forces and authorities deported more than 22,000 Estonians to Siberia between 25 and 28 March, 1949.

In recent years, 25 March has been a day of remembrance for the victims around the country as well as for Estonian communities abroad.

Operation Priboi also included Latvia and Lithuania. All in all, more than 90,000 people were deported. The first were allowed to return only in 1958, the last in 1965. Thousands never made it back.

The Justice Ministry's proposal wants to see 25 March, 2019 declared a national holiday.

At this point, there is no plain to install the date among Estonia's holidays more permanently, though the importance of the move cannot be underestimated: should the government agree, all state and public institutions and authorities will fly the Estonian flag as a flag of mourning on 25 March this year.

The ministry has submitted a bill to the effect for consultation to the Riigikogu, the Supreme Court, the National Audit Office, the Chancellor of Justice, the Government Office, the Bank of Estonia, the different ministries and Estonia's local council associations.

The consultation phase serves to notify all of the state's institutions of the potential measure, the Justice Ministry said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ministry of justicemarch deportationsnational holidays


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
26.02

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

26.02

Prime minister aims for greater European-Arab cooperation

26.02

Former interior minister linked to Danske-related shell companies network

26.02

NATO jets over Baltic intercept Russian fighter, two auxiliary planes

25.02

Evelin Ilves weighing run for European Parliament

25.02

Tax and Customs Board to refund €12.7 million on Tuesday

25.02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road closed for good this season

25.02

Gallery | EKRE torch parade on Independence Day

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

Business
21.02

Grid distributor Elering reports €0.6 million net profit rise

21.02

Estonian financial regulator suggests Denmark publish Danske correspondence

20.02

Sig Sauer Inc. contests LMT firearms procurement for second time

20.02

Swedbank now linked to Danske case

19.02

Bank of Estonia downplays impact on economy of Danske closure

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:08

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

11:39

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

10:53

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year

09:57

Business profits increase by 4% in 2018

09:38

Maasikas: North Macedonia NATO, EU integration backs regional stability

08:48

New strategy aims to reduce Tallinn-Narva train journey to one hour

26.02

Kallas: Tax, citizenship, schools main obstacles to Centre-Reform coalition

26.02

University to look into allegedly plagiarised thesis of Rainer Vakra MP

26.02

Survey: Centre, Reform both at 28% support in European race

26.02

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

26.02

Advance voting so far slightly ahead of figure at last general election

26.02

Prime minister aims for greater European-Arab cooperation

26.02

Former interior minister linked to Danske-related shell companies network

26.02

NATO jets over Baltic intercept Russian fighter, two auxiliary planes

25.02

Evelin Ilves weighing run for European Parliament

25.02

Support by electoral district split between Centre, Reform, EKRE

25.02

Opinion: Estonia world champion in governance?

25.02

'Truth and Justice' sets new opening weekend box office record

25.02

Tax and Customs Board to refund €12.7 million on Tuesday

25.02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road closed for good this season

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: