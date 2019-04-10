ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opinion: If ERR goes down, the rest of the free media drowns with it ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
ERR News
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Opinion

Erkki Bahovski, Editor-in-Chief of Diplomaatia, newsletter of the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS), has argued in an opinion piece on daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) that, while recent attacks on public broadcaster ERR are nothing new, their scope and somewhat brazen nature is a notable development. Nonetheless, there are plenty of lessons to be learned, and the broadcaster can simply dig in and weather the storm, he says.

Attacks, criticisms, demands and the like are part and parcel of the cut and thrust of the media landscape, both public and private, Mr Bahovski argues; in this case the focus has been public broadcaster ERR, which has seen demands from Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) vice chair Martin Helme that journalists be removed from the airwaves for displaying ''bias''.

Mr Helme's words were particularly resonant since he is EKRE's representative on the independent broadcasting supervisory council, which oversees ERR and its TV, radio and online channels (each elected political party has a member on the board). However, it was Centre's representative, Marika Tuus-Laul, who first named names, citing TV anchors Priit Kuusk and Johannes Tralla as being too aggressive in their interview technique with leading members of her party.

After a supervisory council meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss Mr Helme's complaint, its independent chair, Rein Veidemann, said that there is no reason for ERR to make any changes in its approach.

Mr Bahovski states that, noting the role of the Russian media in getting Boris Yeltsin into office in 1996 and forcing his opponent, Gennadi Zjuganov, out into the cold, naturally the broadcaster should not be beyond criticism – if it didn't receive any that would mean it were either already subject to censorship, or was simply not relevant or significant – and that he himself had voiced criticisms on, for example, the preponderance of football in ERR's sports coverage, as well as tussled, openly and honestly, with individuals from the organisation.

However, this snowballing effect, which has also sucked in elements of the private media as well as political parties other than EKRE – a party which attracted a lot of ERR coverage long before it was in any coalition negotiations – is likely to be counter-productive, he says, on the principle that, if you are silent when they come for others, they will one day come for you.

Centre, for instance, has to be accountable in its switch from saying it wouldn't work with EKRE, to then signing a coalition deal with the party, Mr Bahovski says, and noting from history the capriciousness of, say, those who suddenly realised they were the ''reds''' biggest supporters in Estonia in 1940, only to equally fervently don the blue-black-and-white from the late 1980s, ERR should make the best of the situation in digging in and giving its rivals in the media some tough love, rather than acquiescing, and ultimately dragging its competitors down with it.

The original EPL piece (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

errekremartin helmeerkki bahovskieplcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

09.04

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09.04

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

Opinion
12:35

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

11:52

Gallery: Latvian president meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

11:07

Opinion: If ERR goes down, the rest of the free media drowns with it

10:41

Helme: Trump, Salvini aligned rhetoric with politics, EKRE planning same

10:40

Veidemann: No reason for ERR to consider any changes

Business
03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:59

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

13:04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

12:35

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

11:52

Gallery: Latvian president meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

11:07

Opinion: If ERR goes down, the rest of the free media drowns with it

10:41

Helme: Trump, Salvini aligned rhetoric with politics, EKRE planning same

10:40

Veidemann: No reason for ERR to consider any changes

09:32

Ilves: We cannot turn into yet another failed Eastern European state

08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

Digest: Proposed coalition meets with more criticism, and some praise

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

09.04

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

09.04

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground

09.04

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: