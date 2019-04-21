ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
As in 2017, Estonia's startup ecosystem was ranked 13th worldwide.
As in 2017, Estonia's startup ecosystem was ranked 13th worldwide. Source: sTARTUp Day
Economy

Estonia ranked 13th overall in the 2019 Startup Ecosystem Rankings, one of the largest such surveys carried out worldwide. This year, however, the survey expressed doubt as to whether Estonia's visa programmes and e-residency are enough to make the country an environment to be taken seriously for startups.

Estonia must ensure it becomes a nation that creates startups and does not limit itself to hosting development centres for startups from higher-rated nations, and the time for such change is running out, as the cost of living in Estonia no longer allows for the establishment of such centres in the country, the survey says according to daily Postimees.

According to the survey, Estonia largely owes its success to Skype, the founders of which have supported other successful Estonian startups and contributed to the growth of the local startup ecosystem. Estonia's startup ecosystem remains ranked 13th worldwide due to being the birthplace of several major startups as well as efforts made by the state via programmes such as e-Residency.

Nonetheless, the two Estonian cities ranked in the survey, Tallinn and Tartu, have lost out significantly in competitiveness, dropping from 50th to 83rd and 182nd to 226th, respectively.

As previously, the 2019 rankings were topped by the US, UK, Canada and Israel. Estonia was preceded by Finland and followed by Ireland and Russia.

The survey, one of the largest of its kind, ranks 100 countries and more than 1,000 cities according to the strength of their respective startup ecosystems. The previous rankings were published in 2017.

There are altogether 500 startups in Estonia, employing a total of 5,700 people as of March 2019. Of these employees, however, only 3,078, or 54%, were based in Estonia. 23% of employees working at startup offices in Estonia come from other countries.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

startupse-residencystartup ecosystem rankings


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Gallery: Nearly 300 Belgian troops receive NATO mission medals in Tapa

19.04

Terras: With Russia, enthusiasm generally results in disappointment

18.04

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

18.04

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

18.04

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

18.04

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

18.04

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

Opinion
12:58

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

09:12

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

20.04

Mihkelson: Incoming government lacking common concept on border

20.04

Following Moscow visit, Lithuania calls on Estonia to coordinate actions

20.04

Estonia 200 introduces European Parliament election programme

Business
16.04

Rural municipality of 5,843 wants nuclear reactor

15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:53

Survey: Reform looking at certain victory in European Parliament elections

14:19

Cleric, writer Vello Salo dies at 94

12:58

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

09:12

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

20.04

Mihkelson: Incoming government lacking common concept on border

20.04

Following Moscow visit, Lithuania calls on Estonia to coordinate actions

20.04

Estonia 200 introduces European Parliament election programme

19.04

Hundreds participate in Veterans Day charity run in Narva

19.04

Tallinn City Council approves Kõlvart city government

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

19.04

Gallery: Nearly 300 Belgian troops receive NATO mission medals in Tapa

19.04

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

19.04

Terras: With Russia, enthusiasm generally results in disappointment

19.04

Tüür: Meeting no great breakthrough, meaningful only in bilateral sphere

19.04

Expert: 'Hotline' between Estonian, Russian governments would be sensible

19.04

At a glance: Presidents Kaljulaid, Putin discuss Estonian-Russian relations

18.04

Jüri Ratas to Riigikogu: We will prove we stand for everyone's well-being

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

18.04

Putin to Kaljulaid: Absence of contacts between neighbours 'not normal'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: