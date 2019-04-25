Setomaa Social Democrats to nominate Lauri Läänemets for party chair

The general meeting of the Setomaa branch of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on Wednesday night decided to nominate former Väätsa Municipal Mayor and current SDE board member Lauri Lääts for chairman of the SDE at the party's general meeting in June.

"We decided to nominate Lauri Läänemets as he has proven himself as a down-to-earth leader of the people with the ability to listen and the desire to include members of the party and opinions from outside of Tallinn more," said Setomaa branch chairman and Setomaa Municipal Mayor Raul Kudre.

According to Mr. Läänemets, he considers it his goal to bring freshness back into the leadership of the party, as well as find ways to better address voters.

"Estonia's growth in recent years and the accompanying increase in social inequality has played every trump card directly into the hands of the Social Democrats, but unfortunately we have managed to gamble all of them away," he said. "The Social Democrats' poor results in the latest Riigikogu elections illustrates that the party, which has lost direction, needs to reflect anew on its goals. It is time for the Social Democrats to return to among the people as well as look beyond Tallinn."