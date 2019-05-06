ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opinion: President had better options open in making position clear ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
Toomas Sildam (left) and Anvar Samost.
Toomas Sildam (left) and Anvar Samost. Source: ERR
Opinion

President Kersti Kaljulaid might have tried other, more effective, means of communicating her views on the current situation in politics and the media, senior ERR journalists Anvar Samost and Toomas Sildam said on Sunday, adding that events might herald fairly cool relations between Kadriorg and the Stenbock house in the coming future.

Speaking on Vikerraadio's Samost ja Sildam discussion show, the president could have picked a better means of communication than donning a sweatshirt, bearing a slogan, Samost argued.

At last week's swearing-in of the new coalition government at the Riigikogu, President Kaljulaid appeared wearing a sweatshirt bearing the words ''Sõna on vaba'' (''speech is free'', or, more literally, ''the word is free''), an oblique reference to attacks made on the media, including one on the public broadcaster by members of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), most notably incoming finance minister Martin Helme.

Helme had said in early April that journalists working at ERR who displayed ''bias'' ought to be removed from the air. While Helme did not name names at the time, journalist Ahto Lobjakas subsequently announced that he was stepping down from presenting weekly politics show Olukorrast riigis, in preference to having to self-censor. A few days before Lobjakas' announcement, daily Postimees journalist Vilja Kiisler quit the newspaper, citing a similar issue.

At the same ceremony, the president left the chamber altogether when it was the turn of appointed IT minister Marti Kuusik to sign his oath. Kuusik had faced accusations of domestic violence in the media in the days leading up to the signing-in. A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) investigation was launched later that day, although Kuusik has not been found guilty of anything at the time of writing.

Kuusik subsequently resigned as minister; a replacement is likely this week. EKRE leader Mart Helme described the president's actions at the swearing-in as those of an ''emotionally upset woman,'' Thursday.

''In reality, the president has opportunities to give interviews, talk to journalists, and express herself verbally in a more precise and specific way than just one sentence on a piece of clothing, which everyone in society is now interpreting in whatever way they wish,'' Samost said.

''Is the situation really so far gone that the president has no alternative than to wear clothes with some pertinent writing on them?'' he asked.

Toomas Sildam noted that he, too, finds it hard to believe that freedom of expression is in such a parlous state that the president needs to get the message across in this way.

He also pointed out that she missed the opportunity to congratulate the new government (speaker of the house Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) reportedly invited the president to make such a salutation, but she declined-ed.).

"Here, I'm a little bit confused. After all, the president has appointed this coalition, has approved these ministers. She has put her signature to this decision," he said.

''I have no reproach to the president for appointing this government. I understand that she might not have wanted to shake hands with Marti Kuusik, since he is under suspicion, but she could have shaken hands with Prime Minster Ratas,'' Sildam continued.

''There are myriad ways the president could have acted. We now clearly have the situation where she is sitting calmly in Kadriorg, after taking her stance, meaning there are several light years separating her from the majority in the parliament, somewhere, and then, somewhere, the government of the republic. I cannot envisage how the future relations between president and government will pan out, but I think that they are likely to be relatively short and superficial,'' he said.

The original broadcast (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidcoalition government in estoniasamost and sildammarti kuusik


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:40

Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

09:54

Läänemets, Saar, Sikkut now running for Social Democrats chair

09:03

Spring Storm enters final, mock battles stage

05.05

Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School to switch to Estonian only starting 2020

05.05

Narva council member suspected of corruption remains in custody

04.05

New culture minister: Kuusik resignation was inevitable

04.05

Military convoys on Ida-Viru, Lääne-Viru roads due to Spring Storm exercise

04.05

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender

Opinion
16:04

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

15:22

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

14:25

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

13:03

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

12:39

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

Business
02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

30.04

Shipper Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland

30.04

Turnover of Eesti Energia increases to record €283 million in Q1 2019

30.04

Industrial production in small y-o-y rise to March 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
17:33

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

16:44

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

16:04

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

15:22

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

14:25

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

13:03

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

12:39

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

12:14

Man convicted in murder of Kohtla-Järve teen, sentenced to 16 years

11:32

Neste wants to start selling pure biodiesel in Estonia this summer

11:08

Opinion: President had better options open in making position clear

10:40

Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

10:01

Survey: Social Democrats rise to third ahead of European elections

09:54

Läänemets, Saar, Sikkut now running for Social Democrats chair

09:03

Spring Storm enters final, mock battles stage

05.05

Jõhvi State Upper Secondary School to switch to Estonian only starting 2020

05.05

Narva council member suspected of corruption remains in custody

04.05

New culture minister: Kuusik resignation was inevitable

04.05

Military convoys on Ida-Viru, Lääne-Viru roads due to Spring Storm exercise

04.05

Tallinn Administrative Court rejects SIG Sauer complaint in firearms tender

03.05

Justice chancellor agrees Kallo should be stripped of immunity

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: