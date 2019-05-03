Gallery: President appoints Madis Müller next governor of Bank of Estonia

According to Estonian law, the term of office of the governor of the Bank of Estonia is seven years in length, and an individual may only serve one term. The Supervisory Board of the Bank of Estonia proposed to Kaljulaid appointment of the current deputy governor as the next head of the central bank.

"For the past couple of decades, Madis and I have tried to serve the Estonian state and its interests," the president told journalists following the confirmation of the appointment on Friday afternoon. "I have a high level of trust in him. And I am confident that he is not lacking in courage either. The Bank of Estonia takes after its director."

Kaljulaid also thanked outgoing Governor Ardo Hansson for his service at the helm of the central bank. "He has served in his role very well," she added.