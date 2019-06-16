ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Centre Party proposes overhaul of electoral districts ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR
Polling place in Kärdla, Hiiumaa.
Polling place in Kärdla, Hiiumaa. Source: Tarmo Maiberg/ERR
News

The council of the Centre Party, the senior member of the current ruling coalition, decided on Saturday to support reorganizing Estonia's current electoral districts to ensure that Estonian citizens are more equally represented in the Riigikogu.

The Centre Party council adopted a statement according to which, as the prime minister's party as well as while part of the opposition, the party has contributed to ensuring that everyone in Estonia has a chance at a good life.

According to the statement, in terms of balanced regional policy, Estonia is undoubtedly headed in the right direction, ensuring that jobs and public services remain available outside of larger cities as well, allowing people to start families. The demographic situation in Estonia has changed over the years, however, and this must be taken into account.

The party council noted that now would be a good time to reorganize the country's electoral districts so that all Estonians would be granted more equal representation in the Riigikogu. In 1995, the number of mandates distributed according to the size of the electoral district was between 8 and 11. Currently, however, that number varies from 5 to 15. This situation has also been highlighted by the chancellor of justice, who proposed reorganizing electoral districts in order to make them equal in terms of numbers of voters.

Currently, Estonia is divided into 12 electoral districts as follows:

-Electoral District 1: Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn, Kristiine Districts of Tallinn (10 mandates)
-Electoral District 2: Central Tallinn, Lasnamäe, Pirita Districts of Tallinn (13 mandates)
-Electoral District 3: Mustamäe, Nõmme Districts of Tallinn (8 mandates)
-Electoral District 4: Harju, Rapla Counties (15 mandates)
-Electoral District 5: Hiiu, Lääne Counties (6 mandates)
-Electoral District 6: Lääne-Viru County (5 mandates)
-Electoral District 7: Ida-Viru County (7 mandates)
-Electoral District 8: Järva, Viljandi Counties (7 mandates)
-Electoral District 9: Jõgeva, Tartu Counties (7 mandates)
-Electoral District 10: Tartu (8 mandates)
-Electoral District 11: Võru, Valga, Põlva Counties (8 mandates)
-Electoral District 12: Pärnu County (7 mandates)

In order to initiate dialogue in society on the topic, the Centre Party council has proposed the following changes:

-increase number of electoral districts in Tallinn from three to four: Haabersti and Põhja-Tallinn; Kristiine, Pirita and Central Tallinn; Mustamäe and Nõmme; Lasnamäe
-make Harju County a separate electoral district
-include Rapla County in same district as Hiiu, Saare and Lääne Counties
-merge Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru Counties into one district

"Such a change would not give an advantage to any political powers, and the electoral system would not be altered significantly," the statement reads. "It would, however, render electoral districts more proportional, grant candidates more equal opportunities, and give various regions' voters a stronger voice in the Riigikogu. The Centre Party will submit a proposal to political powers to reach a consensus in changing the electoral districts, and to reach a decision before the next Riigikogu elections [in 2023]."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

centre partyelectoral districts


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
15.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives in Estonia

15.06

Kaljulaid meets with Finnish prime minister

14.06

Gallery: Ratas hosts Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Tallinn

14.06

Gallery: Reinsalu pays respects to June deportation victims in Vilnius

14.06

British Embassy food bank appeal raises over half a tonne in donations

14.06

Tallinn council chair: Tunnel with Finland would benefit all of Estonia

14.06

Filming stalemate continues as mayor says many more road closures requested

14.06

Saaremaa seeking operator for Mõntu-Ventspils ferry route

Opinion
15:01

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

13:16

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

10:36

Centre Party proposes overhaul of electoral districts

15.06

US, Estonia to cohost military rehabilitation symposium next week

15.06

Baltic foreign ministers issue joint statement on situation in Moldova

Business
13.06

Government approves use of biomass in Narva power plants within year

13.06

Riigikogu passes bill lowering alcohol excise duty rate by 25 percent

13.06

Additional ferry, chartered flights to Saaremaa announced for summer

12.06

Tax Board: Estonia suffered €86 million loss in 2018 due to cash wages

12.06

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.3 percent

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:09

Police launch misdemeanor procedure into EKRE radio broadcast

15:35

Video: Steering issues in final stage cost Ott Tänak Rally Sardegna win

15:01

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

13:16

RB Rail concludes two new Rail Baltica design agreements

10:36

Centre Party proposes overhaul of electoral districts

15.06

US, Estonia to cohost military rehabilitation symposium next week

15.06

Baltic foreign ministers issue joint statement on situation in Moldova

15.06

Galleries: Queen of Denmark visits Freedom Square, Danish King's Garden

15.06

Three Tallinn bank employees arrested for possible money laundering

15.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives in Estonia

15.06

Kaljulaid meets with Finnish prime minister

14.06

Gallery: Ratas hosts Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Tallinn

14.06

Gallery: Queen's Birthday Party reception hosted in Tallinn

14.06

Gallery: Reinsalu pays respects to June deportation victims in Vilnius

14.06

British Embassy food bank appeal raises over half a tonne in donations

14.06

Tallinn council chair: Tunnel with Finland would benefit all of Estonia

14.06

Filming stalemate continues as mayor says many more road closures requested

14.06

Saaremaa seeking operator for Mõntu-Ventspils ferry route

14.06

Gallery: 'Sea of Tears' in Freedom Square commemorates 1941 deportation

14.06

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this weekend

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: