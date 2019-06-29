ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise ({{commentsTotal}})

The USS Mount Whitney arriving in Tallinn for a previous visit in 2016.
The USS Mount Whitney arriving in Tallinn for a previous visit in 2016. Source: Ardi Hallismaa/mil.ee
USS Mount Whitney, a command ship of the U.S. Navy, is arriving in Muuga harbor on Saturday. The Mount Whitney served as the command ship of the Baltops 2019 exercise, which ended a little over a week ago. According to Capt. Cassidy C. Norman, the ship's crew is looking forward to a few days' well-deserved shore leave.

The Mount Whitney is one of two Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ships of the U.S. Navy, and has been the flagship of the United States Sixth Fleet since 2005.

--

Editor: Dario Cavegn

us navybaltops 2019


