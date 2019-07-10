ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia, Latvia presidents discuss cooperation, including in recycling ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President of Latvia Egils Levits together with Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid.
President of Latvia Egils Levits together with Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The heads of state of Estonia and Latvia, Kersti Kaljulaid and Egils Levits, met in Tallinn on Wednesday, where topics for discussion included defense cooperation, energy, and potential recycling harmonization between the two countries.

Egils had made Estonia his first destination in an official capacity since being sworn into office on Monday. According to the Estonian president's office, the two leaders said that they stood for common values in Europe, with not only cross-border digital cooperation being worthy of further development, but also, in the physical realm, package recycling.

"I highly appreciate it that the newly appointed president of Latvia, Egils Levits, made a point of making his first foreign visit to Estonia," President Kaljulaid said of the visit and meeting.

"However, the bond between Estonia and Latvia is far from being only an emotional one. Latvia is our third biggest trade partner; we stand for the common liberal democratic values that the EU is based on. We also have a common understanding of the security situation, and we agree that all countries need to make a contribution to greater security and stability. The steps Latvia has made in recent years in increasing defense spending and making it to the 2 percent club are impressive, and wholly welcome," Kaljulaid said.

Kaljulaid added that a topical subject, that of alcohol, or more specifically beer, had also arisen, though not in regard to prices and excise duties.

"We also talked about beer," the president said.

"Not the price and the taxes, but what will be left after beer has been drunk, I.e. a can or a bottle. We have to move forward together and set up the first joint cross-border recycling system, which could be an example for all of Europe. It's great that the first specific steps in that direction have been made already. In fact, this is not just about cans or bottles. This is about the environment, the Baltic Sea, our northern hemisphere, our planet. It may look like a small step, but in the fight against environmental problems and climate crises we can move forward only when everybody does their part," she continued.

A recent 25 percent excise duty cut by the Estonian government saw Latvia responding in kind, cutting its own rate on beer by 15 percent, sparking fears of an excise war between the two countries.

Kaljulaid stressed that in addition to physical interconnections, digital interaction between the two states could be built up.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidestonian latvian relationsegils levitsrecycling in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
09.07

Moscow to hold fireworks shows for 75th anniversary of Baltic city captures Updated

09.07

Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build Updated

09.07

Traffic restrictions to enter into effect on Laagna Road Wednesday

09.07

Ieva Ilves may end up adviser to new Latvian president

09.07

Government nominates Simson candidate for European Commissioner

08.07

Maxima bans sale of energy drinks to minors in Estonia

08.07

Bill lifting election campaigning restrictions ready for cabinet discussion

Opinion
14:41

Ratings: Kaja Kallas most trusted party leader

13:35

SEB issues scam email, phone call warning

12:45

Foreign minister discusses migration and UNSC with Hungarian counterpart

12:09

Foreign ministry protests Moscow celebrations marking fall of Tallinn

10:49

Tallinn school director quits post following teacher racial slurs Updated

Business
04.07

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

02.07

Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

01.07

Excise duty cuts already leading to reduced prices to consumers

01.07

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

01.07

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:53

Estonia, Latvia presidents discuss cooperation, including in recycling

16:02

Kadri Simson meeting European Commision President Thursday to discuss role

14:41

Ratings: Kaja Kallas most trusted party leader

13:35

SEB issues scam email, phone call warning

12:45

Foreign minister discusses migration and UNSC with Hungarian counterpart

12:09

Foreign ministry protests Moscow celebrations marking fall of Tallinn

10:49

Tallinn school director quits post following teacher racial slurs Updated

10:31

Gallery: Latvian President on first official visit to Estonia

08:58

Tartu city to cough up €50,000 towards Metallica concert support

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.07

Opinion: Song and Dance Festival not the preserve of politicians

09.07

More than half million tune in to watch Song and Dance Festival

09.07

Minister's Song Festival speech on agenda, content own idea, say organizers

09.07

Moscow to hold fireworks shows for 75th anniversary of Baltic city captures Updated

09.07

Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build Updated

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

Traffic restrictions to enter into effect on Laagna Road Wednesday

09.07

Ieva Ilves may end up adviser to new Latvian president

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: